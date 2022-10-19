In 1995 my wife, Barbara, and I decided to move back north for a “couple of years” to accept a position at Olivet Nazarene University since I had just completed a doctorate at Florida State University. I primarily wanted to teach with a secondary purpose of staying involved in practical research and consulting.

People at both ends (in Florida and here in Illinois) asked, “Are you crazy moving back from Tallahassee to a cold climate?” A couple of years turned into 27 years, and we made the right decision.

Besides teaching at Olivet, a significant draw was living near a big city without living in it. We have visited most of the major cities in the United States. I think Chicago is (or at least was) the best large city in the U.S. For 24 of the last 27 years (until recently), we went to Chicago on average at least once a month, visiting its beautiful skyline, museums, restaurants, Millennium Park and more. And the advantage of living near Midway Airport has allowed us unprecedented low-cost travel.

Don Daake, B.S., MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and Florida State University. He is a Professor Emeritus at Olivet. He and his wife, Barbara, now live in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.

