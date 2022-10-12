edpiatt3

Piatt

As a leadership and Emotional Intelligence expert, I am constantly reviewing the relevant leadership and EI streams of literature to keep abreast of the changing tides of leadership. As such, and as an avid military and leadership reader, I came across a compelling book written by former U.S. Navy SEAL Jason Redman in his acclaimed book “The Trident: The Forging and Reforging of a Navy Seal Leader.”

It is natural to assume that Navy Seal Redman is a highly motivated and decorated military hero. But equally compelling is Redman’s ascent to become a highly-trained Seal operator whose mission of excellence was stalled by his initial lack of self-awareness and leadership deficiencies, nearly destroying his storied career.

Notwithstanding his descent and eventually rebounding back to becoming an inspirational entrepreneur, an international speaker, TEDx speaker, NY Times bestselling author, he also coaches and helps people define their mission, set their course, lead themselves out of adversity and build a mindset to handle any “life ambushes.” Having suffered a leadership failure himself, Redman can now wholly relate to high-level individuals who’ve sustained a significant setback, whether personal, physical or professional, and are struggling to redefine or reinvent themselves as leaders.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture, and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

Recommended for you