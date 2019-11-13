“There’s nothing so practical as good theory” — Kurt Lewin, one of the founding fathers of social psychology.
Ugh! A discussion of theories? Well, don’t put the column down just yet. I think you’ll find what I have to say of use in your daily life.
Most every day we encounter a discussion of theories. Much of what is passed off as a theory is simple conjecture, speculation and outright nonsense. And of course we often hear skeptics say “Well that’s good in theory or on paper but that is not the way the real work works.”
Dr. Paul Marsden writes “Good theory is accurate, useful, explanatory, evidence-based, falsifiable, broadly applicable and consistent (within itself and with other accepted theories).” True scientific theory goes through a rigorous process building on existing scientific literature in the form of testable hypotheses.
That is why both Dr. Ed Piatt and I keep coming back to citing “the literature” that underlies our writing. Of course, we too at times cite our opinions and speculations, but I hope we never become so bold and foolish as to declare the science is settled on any issue.
The current ongoing debate about climate change at times has become hysterical. It has even become common to call people either “deniers” or “Kool-Aid” drinkers depending on what we believe. Whether we support this “theory” fully, partially, or not at all, saying the science is fully settled is the height of arrogance and the most unscientific thing we can declare.
Theories are always subject to change, modification or even being overturned. Marsden’s idea that theories must be useful and explanatory is particularly germane here.
Back to Lewin’s 1951 proclamation. A good theory is not just good on paper. If it can’t help us solve real problems, it might be because it’s either a discredited theory or an incomplete theory that needs more work.
Often the media in its attempt to inform us, get carried away. You know the drill. Based on one new study it might claim “Coffee is bad for you; coffee is good for you; coffee causes cancer; coffee prevents cancer.”
Why does this happen? In scientific studies there are dozens of variables that can impact outcomes. We can’t consider everything, although we do our best to control experimental elements. Most scientific studies produce mixed results and in the end a good theory is usually tested and retested before it becomes of much use.
Two theories I have found especially useful for us these days are contingency theory and equal-finality. Contingency theory, simply put, means that what you should do in a given situation, depends on a wide variety of variables that must be considered.
Careful analysis, intuition, experience and the particulars of the problem at hand can vastly change how we approach the situation. Parents of multiple children will relate to this immediately. You rarely can use the same parenting technique with multiple children and get the same outcomes.
In the work environment, we seek the best outcomes. But contingency theory can make our attempt to solve problems, more messy. We have all read multiple books that proclaim “Just do these 6 or 7 things and you’ll be in Utopia.”
The problem is every book seems to have a different list. While there is a place for outside consultants, my experience for more than 40 years of working with them, sometime being one of them, and sometime being “victimized” by them, I caution all managers and organizations to be wary of consultants that have “the answer.”
Many times they seem to be developing a customized solution just for you, but what they are really doing is using their boilerplate Word, Excel and their own software documents to give you virtually the same solution as they do all companies. Contingency theory forces us as decision makers to make sure we really do understand the unique variables and issues.
Books, workshops and consultants can be useful, but the managers and employees cannot wash their hands of responsibility of understanding the contingent variables that need to be considered. The trick of course is to sort these out without getting overwhelmed by them.
Equal-finality is a fascinating concept. While as cat owners and lovers, we cringe at the old 19th century proverb about there being more than one way to do them in. Charles Kingsley used one British version in Westward Ho! In the year 1855: “There are more ways of killing a cat than choking it with cream.”
Perhaps for our kinder, gentler era we could revise it to “There is more than one way of fatting up a cat than feeding it butter and cream.”
Regardless, the point is that when we or our employees are trying to accomplish a challenging task an attitude of “my way or the highway is ill advised.” In business we see multiple ways or models that work.
For example, in the grocery business we have Kroger, Jewel, Walmart, Target and Meijer’s all being successful in their own way. They do this not by trying to copy their competitors, but by finding unique ways that appeal to their market segment of customers.
The same is true in small business. There are certain key principles that need to be followed, but beyond that, using the unique creativity and talent of employees is highly motivating for them. And in many cases, not only will the results be equal in the end, but may far exceed the ordinary.
