Sunday and Monday night pro football frenzy has reached a fevered pitch. Local high school teams are vying for a playoff birth and arm-chair quarterbacks all have 20-20 hindsight.
The media exhorts us with their predictions and preferential teams. Million-dollar professional football players’ contracts exceed the local GDP, and, yet, players who get paid to play, have become noted celebrities whose opinions and endorsements belie the naivety of the denizens who cannot do without their frivolous peddling.
One notable example is the childish behavior exhibited by former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, featuring the safe-step, walk-in tub commercial.
However, all is not lost. There are leadership lessons we all can apply and learn from pro football and its respective and knowledgeable coaches. An interesting article titled “Leadership lessons that helped 5 coaches win 17 Super Bowls” was written by Jaren Brock. I will highlight Brock’s salient points and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
As such, Chuck Noll, Bill Belichick, Bill Walsh, Joe Gibbs and Vince Lombardi are legends in the world of football. With a combined 25 Super Bowl appearances and 17 wins, these five men became world famous, earned millions, and won awards. Certainly, we can apply the leadership principles that propelled these coaches to Super Bowl status and follow their direction for achieving stardom in our lives and respective organizations.
1. Coach Lombardi of the Green Bay Packers exuded confidence with his players and contributed this wisdom nugget: “Leaders are made, they are not born. They are made by hard effort, which is the price which all of us must pay to achieve any goal that is worthwhile.” (Hard work and dedication are what drove these championship teams to excellence. Effort and not excuses were their mantra and something we all need to do to emulate to move to the next level of excellence.)
2. Coach Belichick of the New England Patriots employs a constant refrain, “Every game is an important game for us. It doesn’t matter what’s the next week — who we play, whether it’s a bye week, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Halloween, Columbus Day. We don’t care. We’re just trying to go out there and win a game.” (Leaders work hard every day. They are the first in the office and the last out. Their dedication and pursuit of excellence are contagious and one worth catching.)
3. Coach Noll of the Pittsburg Steelers often identified with the following appraisal of his talents: “I’m really not a celebrity; I’m just a teacher.” (Leaders are not seeking fame, rather, they engage in what Lombardi idealized, “Success demands singleness of purpose.” Focus on the purpose and not the fame or celebrity status.)
4. Coach Gibbs of the Washington Redskins intonation was, “The key to being a good manager or a good entrepreneur is to pick the right people. Pick the right people, and they’ll make you look good.” (Great leaders know the one basic tenet of success in any organization: We are only as good as our weakest player on the field, and there is no “I” in team. It’s the inculcation of developing a culture of leaders and not followers.)
5. Coach Walsh of the San Francisco 49ers articulated, “Others follow you based on the quality of your actions, rather than the magnitude of your declarations.” He also said, “The culture precedes positive results. It doesn’t get tacked on as an afterthought on your way to the victory stand.”(Champions know they are champions before they become one. They visualize the goal and then work tirelessly to achieve the objective. No excuses, only concentrated effort to accomplish victory,)
“A positive theme,” is the one constant reiterated by these phenomenal coaches who were also exemplary leaders as well. Confirming these trends as expressed by Brock, “Concentrate on what will produce results rather than on the results, the process rather than the prize,” Walsh said.
If there’s a word that sticks out with all these coaches, it’s process. Gibbs once said that “a winning effort begins with preparation.” Noll added, “If you want to win, do the ordinary things better than anyone else does them day in and day out. Winning, for these five men, was a product of the process. Winning is a secondary validation — the outer affirmation of the inner effort.”
Finally, noted leadership guru Warren Bennis extolled us with his astute definition of leadership, “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.” Coupled with Lombardi’s unequivocal and analogous definition of success, “The quality of a person’s life is in direct proportion to their commitment to excellence, regardless of their chosen field of endeavor.”
And finally, as Rocky Balboa uttered in the film Rocky, “Life will knock you down, it is not how hard you get knocked down, it is how hard you get back up and keep going.”
We would all be wise to heed these luminaries of leadership and keep going and keep achieving your purpose.
