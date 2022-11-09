edpiatt3

Piatt

In the past two years, we have dealt with the explosive area of change with the advent of COVID-19, rampant inflation, political apathy and ineptitude, and a quagmire of worker’s issues ranging from quiet quitting to people not even willing to work.

Our country is at the crossroads from being a national republic to becoming one of a third-world status in the domain of this dubious form of socialism. Our politicians pander to our greed and fear, and the dawning of socialism with its prevalent nihilistic issues that have destroyed countless free countries is now creeping at our doorsteps.

These fear-mongering politicians, with their empty promises of a brighter future, have morphed into our collective unconsciousness of the government being the end-all and be-all for all of society’s wants, needs and desires. The irony of these ideologies is that there is no such thing as “a free lunch,” and the promise of giving everyone everything eventually implies that no one gets anything in their dystopian form of government.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational-economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

