OK, so I’m asking a lot. New Years’ resolutions are notorious for only lasting a few weeks, or even days. Some main reasons: They are overly ambitious, unrealistic and come at a time after we are all worn out from the holidays. But doing nice things for people goes with the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

Anne Herbert’s book was written 40 years ago now. It has stimulated a worldwide movement. In any season, every once in a while, we are allowed to “commit” a random act of kindness.

Just the other night, Dr. Paul Koch and I were headed up to a meeting in Wilmington. We were a few minutes ahead of schedule when a student walked over and asked if I could jump-start his car (a very impressive Mustang at that.) I was happy to oblige because it was the right thing to do.

Don Daake, B.S., MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa and Florida State University. He is a professor emeritus at Olivet Nazarene University. He and his wife, Barbara, now live in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.

