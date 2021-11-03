Dr. Michael Boyd is the president of Kankakee Community College. He served as Illinois Community College Six Sigma Black Belt. As a professor of English and humanities, Boyd was awarded the ICC Thomas K. Thomas Endowed Teaching Chair in 2007. Boyd also has been a high school English teacher and football coach. He has three degrees from Illinois State University: a bachelor’s degree in English education, a master’s degree in English studies and a doctorate in English studies. He lives in Manteno with his wife, Maureen, and four children and can be reached at mboyd@kcc.edu

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence (EI), organizational culture, and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.