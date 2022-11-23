edpiatt3

Piatt

As we approach Thanksgiving, we have much to be grateful. Despite the ineptitude of our politicians, rising inflation, quiet quitting, worker apathy, and a host of other issues that emanate from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are still living in the greatest country in the world. While some may disparage our way of life with free elections, freedom of religion, and freedom of speech, our country was founded on the Judeo-Christian ethics of providing opportunities for all that seek them.

More importantly, as exhibited in the Statue of Liberty, a beacon of hope for all immigrants who legally pass through it, is emblazoned with a plaque inscribed with a sonnet at the pedestal’s entrance “The New Colossus” (1883) by Emma Lazarus. It was written to help raise money for the pedestal, and it reads:

“Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational-economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

