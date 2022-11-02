daake

Who can forget the engaging, quirky Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown in the classic “Back to the Future” movie series? When startled, surprised or shocked, his response was, “Great Scott!” Back in May, I had a Great Scott moment.

Let me explain. I started driving with my parents with a learner’s permit in 1965. After getting my full driver’s license, I averaged about 25,000 miles per year. According to my reckoning, I have driven approximately 1.3 million miles. I wish I could say I never had an accident, but my best count is around four or five. It is hard to accept that as we age, our reactions, sight, hearing and general awareness decreases. However, I still consider myself a good driver.

During those 57 years, I received only two tickets and one warning. Of course, the number of tickets most of us have gotten is probably near a factor of 10 to 20, the number we have actually deserved. When recently standing in front of the judge in traffic court, he said that a low number of citations was commendable.

Don Daake, B.S., MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and Florida State University. He is a Professor Emeritus at Olivet. He and his wife, Barbara, now live in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at ddaake@olivet.edu

Recommended for you