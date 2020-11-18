Being just a week away from Thanksgiving, I thought I’d pay homage to the late Alex Trebek’s Jeopardy category of “potpourri.” Potpourri is best understood as a variety of not necessarily directly related items. Also, I’ll suggest three books you might want to consider reading or giving as gifts over the holidays.
First, I’m thankful for a quality person such as Trebek. He kept the show true to its mission, refused to dumb it down, kept it on the moral high ground and maintained a sense of personal humility. In the 36 years, he had the show, Alex never allowed himself to be called the “star”; instead, he insisted on being called the host.
If you are looking for a great Christmas gift, consider giving the late Trebek’s new book, “The Answer is...” It is funny, informative, and inspiring. I have the Audible version, but Alex reads only a small part due to his health. Ken Jennings, the longtime champion, reads the rest of the book.
Alex and Ken became close friends. The book has lots of funny stories despite the obvious challenge of Trebek dealing with his pancreatic cancer. Although Alex made about $10 million a year according to one source, he would fix his own appliances rather than pay someone $200. Not because he was a cheapskate but just because he liked to tinker as a form of entertainment.
Secondly, having just come through Veterans Day, we are all reminded of the great sacrifices made by our men and women for more than 250 years. Growing up in an era where there was so much disrespect (especially for Vietnam veterans), the country gets it right these days. I had two brothers who served in the military during Vietnam, the late Richard Daake, and Robert Daake.
Locally I’m enriched by several of my veteran friends by just knowing them and hearing their perspectives. The interesting thing is they have quite different political views, but they all fought to allow us the freedom to agree or agree to disagree. Thanks, Gary, Hany, Stan, Rosalee and Charlie. To all of you, I’m blessed by your friendship.
Two books I’ve recently listened to, I highly recommend as gifts. Both feature the unbelievable sacrifice of World War II veterans: “Beyond Valor” by Jon Erwin and William Doyle and “Voices of the Pacific: Untold Stories from the Marine Heroes of World War II” by Adam Makos. For those of us not called to serve, it is a sobering reminder of the level of sacrifice and suffering these brave men and women endured throughout our country’s history.
Third, I’m happy that we have been grateful to those working in healthcare during this pandemic. But others need to be thanked. Way too often, those in “Big Pharma” are demonized by unscrupulous politicians. While we all need and want lower prices, we should be grateful to the hundreds of thousands of researchers, manufacturing employees, distributors for our drugs.
The U.S. leads the world in the discovery of new drugs that save millions of lives worldwide each year.
And we should be grateful to our local CSL Behring for not only their life-saving work but for the 1,700 jobs they provide. If you have never checked out its website, please do. You will be impressed — cslbehring.com/our-company/kankakee-manufacturing-site. It is also an excellent site for local school-age children to learn from.
Fourth, I think those who have continued working in the retail, restaurant and service industries need to be thanked. Sure we all have our stories of woe when it comes to shopping, but we have received outstanding service by and large. I want to recognize three people, in particular.
Two, I know fairly well and the other just in passing. The person I barely know is a checkout associate at Kroger named Justine. She is pleasant, helpful, and attentive. A few weeks ago, I saw her handle a difficult situation with poise and pleasantness. I suspect she is that way with everyone.
Next is Pat, the owner of Mallaney’s CARSTAR. Unfortunately, due to numerous accidents (some our fault, some not our fault) across the years, I’ve had to visit CARSTAR a lot for collision repairs. He and the whole staff are always pleasant, helpful and empathetic. I used to joke with Pat that while I always enjoyed seeing him, I would rather make a “social” call than a “professional call.” Well, the other day, I needed to stop by for advice rather than repairs. We had a great conversation, and I got sound advice.
Finally, there is Tressa at Affordable Mini-storage. It’s all about her positive attitude. When I first went out there three years ago, desperately looking for a place for our new trailer, they helped get the perfect spot. Whenever I visit, I’m greeted by Tressa by name and a big smile.
I could site so many other people, and in 2021 I hope to give more “shout-outs” for exemplary service, especially to small businesses. If you have any nominees, please send them to me and a brief summary of their good service.
I’m sure at your Thanksgiving table this year your family and friends will be sharing a rich potpourri of thanks. Let me end with an upbeat challenge for all of us. Theodore Roosevelt said the following about Thanksgiving. “Let us remember that, as much has been given us, much will be expected from us, and that true homage comes from the heart as well as from the lips, and shows itself in deeds.”
