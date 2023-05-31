Editor’s note: This is an updated version of an article Dr. Daake first published in 2012 that is more relevant than ever.

In 2023, more than ever, we are in a time of hyper-turbulence and hyper-change. Managing the change, we want is difficult enough. Still, most of what managers and leaders face today is the change that is forced by economics, politics, social trends, technology, and so forth.

Just think about what has happened in the past two years. Mortgage rates of 3% are now about 6 1/2 %. Fuel prices are anywhere from 30-60% higher. World tensions between the U.S. and both China and Russia have risen. The country continues to face labor shortages, and I could go on.

Don Daake, B.S., MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and Florida State University. He is a Professor Emeritus at Olivet. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu

Recommended for you