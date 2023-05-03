If someone tells you, “You are alright,” you might be puzzled as to whether you should take it as a put-down or some sort of compliment. How you might interpret it will depend on the person, context, and the particular emphasis of the words.
For example: YOU are alright; You ARE alright; and you are ALRIGHT can provide different shades of meaning.
So where did this unusual idea for this column come from? Given my profession as a business professor, I get up and watch one of the financial channels almost every morning. When I was still actively teaching, it was great to walk into a classroom and share with the students something “hot” off the presses from CNBC or Fox Business. Today when I have conversations with friends and other professionals, the same is true.
The major choices are CNBC, Bloomberg and Fox Business. For the past 9-10 years, I have favored Fox Business because of the magnificent and legendary Maria Bartiromo and Stuart Varney. Fox, in recent years, has become the No. 1 financial channel and Varney & Co. is the highest rated financial program on television.
Varney, formerly a British citizen, immigrated to the United States in 1974. He became a U.S. citizen in November of 2015. He was a long-term broadcaster, first at CNN, then at CNBC. As Fox Business built its new network, it lured the talented and respected Varney in 2007. Varney is a straight shooter and has a loyal following.
On the other hand, sometimes his British upbringing shows up in his understated style. Because of his reputation and popularity, he gets many of the world’s and U.S.’s leading financial managers and analysts on his show. When guests do an outstanding job, he barks out with his British accent and a big smile on his face, “You’re (or you are) alright.”
A “You’re alright” doesn’t mean he always agrees with his guest, but rather they have done an outstanding job explaining complex issues. As a bit of an inside joke, my wife and I have started using the “You’re alright” expression as appreciation for something well done.
With that background, I want to hand out some of my own “You’re alrights.” Having surpassed 14 years of writing the Main Street column, I want to thank the Daily Journal, editor Chris Breach in particular, and my friend Dr. Ed Piatt (who writes on alternative weeks) with a hearty “You’re alright.” I also want to express thanks for the personal feedback we have received from the Daily Journal readers and outside news agencies such as the Associated Press and occasionally readers from around the country and the world. “You’re alright.”
A few weeks ago, my wife was in a store in Cedar Rapids on a snowy day, and she greeted a person stocking the shelves. She thanked the person for coming to work on that stormy, cold day. A bit startled, the shelf stocker said no one had ever thanked them for that. All of us need to remember, whether you use the understated phrase or more enthusiastic words such as great, terrific, or outstanding, it is good to remember to recognize people around you.
Last week we were back in Kankakee County for a few days. We love our new Iowa community, but part of us always consider cities of long-term residence as one of our hometowns. Having lived five or more years in northern Iowa, The Quad Cities, Tallahassee, and 27 years in the Kankakee area, it is fun to visit our adopted hometowns. It is great to see the progress and improvements over the past several years and very recent projects. Kankakee County “”You’re alright.”
Included in the list: are Kankakee State Park, the beautiful Perry Farm and all its improvements; Olivet and its contribution to the area and the nation; the many great businesses and non-profit organizations and additions to shopping and dining choices. The newly developing Community Plaza in Bourbonnais is great to see, along with significant road improvements. I could go on and on.
Having spoken at many events and having ate lunch at Oliver’s for many years at the Bradley Quality Inn & Suites, we had an outstanding experience with excellent friendly service during our first overnight stay.
Let me shift the focus just a bit now. As in the example above about the shelf stocker who was never thanked, we need to look around for those who are “alright,” whether that be in our work environment, church, community organizations or public servants, and recognize them. Although the tongue in cheek “You’re alright” can be misinterpreted (and I don’t recommend you use it unless the person knows the intent), it is a very memorable phrase that hopefully will remind us to recognize others for jobs well done or for just being a quality, honest person of integrity. And by the way, all of us need to give ourselves an alright affirmation each day.
In the last 50-60 years hundreds of scholarly research articles and our own practical experience have taught us that people need and crave recognition, even sometimes more than raises or other tangible rewards. But they must be sincere and not false manipulative flattery. As Bill F. Walsh said, “Nothing is more effective than sincere, accurate praise, and nothing is more lame than a cookie-cutter compliment.”
In summary, to the readers of this column for 14 years, you genuinely are alright! I’m sure Stuart Varney would agree.
Don Daake, B.S., MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and Florida State University. He is a professor emeritus at Olivet. He and his wife, Barbara, lived in the area from 1995-2022 until they moved back to Don’s home state of Iowa in November 2022. He still considers Bourbonnais and the Kankakee area as one of his adopted hometowns. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.