I continue to struggle on what to write during these trying times. I could go in many directions, but whether good, bad or indifferent, I have had quite enough of the COVID-19 news. We all need to continue to exercise due care, of course, but we need a break sometimes. So I want to go back to a time-tested topic that we can all relate to.
It’s time for some smiling and laughing at work and home. As I mentioned a few weeks back, when we were kids and sick (real, imagined or faked) after watching two or three I Love Lucy programs; The Match Game with smart-alecky Gene Rayburn; The Price Is Right with Bob Barker (Bill Cullen if you are really a seasoned citizen), you eventually turned to some reading. Many of you grew up with the Reader’s Digest. It features various funny stories such as All in a Day’s Work, Humor in Uniform, and my favorite, Laughter is the Best Medicine.
Humor and laughter have a considerable scientific basis for not only making us feel better but strengthening our immune systems. According to an article by Mayo Clinic staff, “Whether you’re guffawing at a sitcom on TV or quietly giggling at a newspaper cartoon, laughing does you good. Laughter is a great form of stress relief, and that’s no joke.”
They go on to say that short term beneficial effects include: stimulating various organs; activating and relieving stress responses; and soothing tension. Long-term effects include: Improving your immune system, relieving pain, increasing personal satisfaction, and improving your mood. Like most things in life, there are some important rules about humor. Let me review three.
Some of the best humor comes in the form of our personal stories, a play on words and funny circumstances. Sharing true funny stories about yourself and at your own expense, in the appropriate environment is not only engaging to others but makes you seem more approachable.
On the other hand, telling stories at someone’s else expense is potentially not only in bad taste but can be a career-limiting practice. OK, let me illustrate both of these with personal stories.
Over the past several years, I have attended or hosted conferences where noted business commentators and leaders have spoken. Whenever possible, I like to go up and meet the speakers afterward. I have had the opportunity to meet Os Guinness, Steve Forbes, Art Laffer and a few others (one which will remain anonymous because the story involves him.) After dinner, I approached the table of this well-known business commentator and greeted him.
The problem was a small piece of lettuce remained in my mouth. Upon saying hello, the lettuce was launched right on to his lapel, I was just praying he did not notice and that before he approached the lecture for the keynote speech, it would fall off. Almost every day, Monday through Friday when I see him on the news, I think about the incident, Up to this point, I have never told anyone, even my wife. Hopefully, you are laughing at me, and maybe I should permanently wear a mask after eating salads.
The other embarrassing and funny event happened to me a few years ago when I was meeting with students and talking about interviewing, dressing appropriately and making a good impression. As I recall, there were several business people on a panel. As far as my attire, unbeknown to me, I was wearing one dark blue sock and one black sock. I never noticed it, and I hope no one else did either. But a friend on the panel mentioned it to me several years later and got a good laugh. But it was at my expense.
Frankly, while not met that way, it was a bit hurtful to my pride. I won’t identify him, but you know who you are. And just like Candid Camera used to say somewhere, sometime when you least expect. “I’m a-goin’ get ya!” Just kidding. Well maybe. While this was rather harmless, we have all seen bosses embarrass employees, and employees embarrass coworkers with a laugh at their target’s expense. While the unthoughtful person will soon forget it, the person being embarrassed may never forget or forgive the incident.
Secondly, be careful of your language and respect your audience. I was never a fan of George Carlin and his seven dirty words you can never say on television. (Of course, by now they are unfortunately too widely accepted). The same is true for comedians who use vulgarity and inappropriate topics.While they may seem funny, they tear the culture down. A genuinely amusing person does not have to do this.
As Zig Ziglar, the noted sales consultant, reminds us: No one has ever gotten hired or made the big sale because they had the reputation of turning the air blue with their language, or because they could tell an off-colored story. And never, ever apologize for being a “Prude.” Funny jokes and stories bring cheer, light and happiness. The other kind can corrode the spirit.
Third, and this really applies to me and maybe to some of you. Being a good joke teller is a talent, a gift and a discipline. My trouble is I too often start cracking up before I can deliver the punch line. And my stock of jokes is way too limited. Some people we know always seem to have a good one on hand. The fact is you can learn to be a better story-joke teller. You might ask, is this really a “skill” I want to spend time on? The answer is a resounding yes.
While some people are naturals, and light up the room when they walk in, the rest of us can work on it. I recommend Adam Christing’s short article “5 Secrets for Telling Better Stories and Jokes” adamchristing.com/blog/how-to-tell-a-good-joke-story/
One final caution, don’t be a joker to such an extent that you never take anything seriously and give the impression you must always be the center of attention. While laughter may be the best medicine –ove rprescribing yourself will make others sick.
