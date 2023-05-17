Sometimes humble straightforward ideas can result in immense changes for the better. And yet, if you have read my columns over the years, you’ll know I am very skeptical of simple, one-size-fits-all solutions to changing human behavior. The world is filled with books, articles, and presentations that claim if we do “thus and so-Shazam,” — life will be better — whether it is losing weight, becoming wealthy, wiser or more productive.

We all know that habits, good and bad, can be durable and hard to change. However, a steady dose of consistent positive messages over time can substantially impact all of us.

I want to share an experience from last Friday that got me thinking about conveying powerful ideas to our youth, employees and people from ages 8 to 88. Across the years, we have taken many journeys up the Mississippi River from Dubuque to Prairie Du Chien and on up to La Crosse to see the fall color. It’s a spectacular drive with towering limestone cliffs and heavy forest overlooking the mighty Mississippi.

Don Daake, B.S., MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and Florida State University. He is a professor emeritus at Olivet Nazarene University. He now lives in Cedar Rapids. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.

