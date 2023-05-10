edpiatt3

Piatt

“More people would learn from their mistakes if they were not so busy denying them,” as said by J. Harold Smith. The hallmark for any leader is to learn from their mistakes and then use them as crucible teaching moments for their team to avoid repeating them. However, in a capricious manner, non-diamond-level leaders exacerbate the problem by blaming their mistakes on others in the organization.

We witness this phenomenon daily in our political, organizational and society. Percolating this ideology across the nation, we can never fix what we do not acknowledge. It is prevalent that ineffectual leaders spread their “imposter syndrome” and blame everyone else for their faults and shortcomings. No wonder our political economy is in shambles.

Blustering criticisms prevail, and the strategic ambiguity is spread like a virulent virus with ineptitude, chaos and uncertainty by castigating others from incompetent political, societal, economic and organizational leaders who can’t look themselves in the mirror and critically reflect on their shortcomings and mistakes. Suppose diamond-level leaders practice the essential elements of emotional intelligence, especially the judicious use of self-awareness. In that case, non-diamond-level leaders capitulate to the diametrically opposed view of bewildering despair and carnage to their peers and direct reports by impugning the character of others and casting blame and doubt for their maladroitness and ineffectiveness.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

