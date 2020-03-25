In the 1982 movie franchise,“Star Trek II – The Wrath of Khan,” Khan (Ricardo Montalban) captures two of Captain Kirk’s (William Shatner) officers and forces a conflagration confrontation between the two sworn enemies (Kirk and Khan).
Kirk, in one of the final scenes of the movie, infuriates Khan and comically quips, “I am laughing at your superior intellect.”
This enrages Khan to default to his primal base emotions and makes faulty decisions based on emotions (rage and animus) instead of utilizing logic, which, in the end, results in Khan’s eventual demise.
Equally intriguing in the political sphere, we see former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and presidential democratic primary candidate, flaunt his superior intellect, billionaire status ($62 billion), several non-disclosures with former women employees, and failed policing strategies (stop and frisk) in which he repeatedly had to apologize for during the democratic primary debates.
Coupled with a poor debate performance and spending over $500 million for a paltry 53 delegates at a cost of approximately $9,433,962.26 per delegate and, thus, chose to withdrawal from the race on March 4, as it was becoming cost prohibitive even for this billionaire.
The above-mentioned vignettes offer a compelling reason not to make decisions based on inflated egotistical notions of our abilities and talents. Often, leaders make the faulty assumption of displaying their superior intellect, wealth, and ability to move through any conflagration unscathed.
Usually, however, we see these bloviated and narcissistic leaders crash and burn in the end due to their inability to navigate reality versus their false sense of fantasy. As evidenced above, money cannot buy an election nor can your superior intellect save you when you default to delusional and self-absorbed strategies based on emotions.
As such, one of my favorite quotes as said by George Santayana, “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Both the above vignettes lead us to the conclusion that we need to understand the situation, scan the environment, and come up with plausible solutions to inherent problems.
In the case of Bloomberg, if he would have done focus groups and scanned the environment, he might have seen his ability to win was hampered in direct proportion of his egotistical fantasies of “buying an election.”
During these challenging times of circumventing our ego and tendencies of self-absorption, how do we move past the emotions and into the realm of logic and actual reality-based decision making? An interesting article titled, “Evidence, Facts, and Intuition in Decision Making” as presented in the web-site Ideas for leaders, offers some practical solutions.
I will highlight some of the salient points of this article and then make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
First, as the article describes, one of the ways we strive to make a good decision is through evidence-based decision-making. Just as often though, and sometimes without realizing it, managers are fitting the evidence to the decision they’ve already made in fact “decision-based evidence-making.”
A clear understanding of evidence of the roles can play in making a decision can help avoid this.
Negative decision-based evidence-making can be avoided if executives have a clear understanding of the different roles evidence can, and should play, in adecision process. Decision-makers should:
• Develop the flexibility to determine what constitutes legitimate justification of a particular decision: (Implement sound reasoning and evidence-based solutions to move you past your emotions and one into the reality of facts.)
- Understand the nature of the decision problem and assess the potential contribution of formal evidence to the quality of the decision process: (Is your reasoning sound? Is it based on the evidence from scanning the environment, or is it based on your own sense of reality? If so, rethink, re-engage and reformulate the problem with logical non-biased emotions.)
• Weigh the risks, costs, and benefits of evidence when advocating an evidence-based approach to decision-making: (Every decision needs to be reviewed from the lens of the cost -benefits of the solution as well as ethical considerations. If the costs exceed the benefits, then the decision should be a no-go.)
- Differentiate between internal and external audiences when engaging in decision-based evidence-making: (Understand the difference between internal and external stakeholders and sync your decisions based on the totality of the intended outcomes.)
• Ensure that the objective evidence painstakingly gathered by your analysts is reflected more often than not in the decisions of the organization. (In other words, do these decisions reflect the organizational culture, vision, and mission of your organization?)
In the final analysis, decision making is a mixture of art and science. Decision making is predicated on ethics, various stakeholder groups, biases, emotions, logic, environmental scanning,cost-benefits, as well as the law of unintended consequences.
It is usually a mix of facts interlaced with intuitive reasoning, seasoned through the lens of your own personal worldview. Remember, do not let your emotions and ego get in the way of making a good and well-informed decision.
Lastly as Roy E. Disney articulated, “It is not hard to make decisions when you know what your values are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!