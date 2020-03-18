Undoubtebly, Steve Jobs’ vision for the world has changed the way we live. From the advent of the personal computer, tablets, iPods, and the ubiquitous iPhone, our lives have been transformed for the better. In my opinion, he is one of the top five entrepreneurs of the past 50 years.
As most people know, Jobs was a futuristic visionary and he and Steve Wozniak operating out of Jobs’ garage, went on to fiercely challenge Big Blue (IBM). If you have read Walter Issacson’s book or seen the movie “Steve Jobs” you will recall Jobs, even though he was a genius, was so overbearing, narcissistic and bull-headed that he was removed from his own company in 1985 by the Apple Board.
Eventually he came back in 1997 a somewhat more mature man and the extraordinary growth commenced. Even today in this down-market, Apple is worth more than 10 times that of IBM.
Measured by his innovation, wealth and vision of the future, Jobs would be considered a supreme success. And yet for all his success he was not a pleasant man to work for. He maintained his arrogance, narcissism, and at times downright meanness. While inexcusable, much of this was tied to his difficult childhood. Many of his employees put up with his antics, because working with Jobs and his vision for the future was career-transforming. And he made many millionaires out of his employees.
But I contend that Jobs’ style can’t work for most leaders and managers. Would you want to work with somebody like that? That is one of the questions I use to ask students after studying personalities like Jobs, “Chain saw” Al Dunlap,or Harold Geneen. Most of them said no. The fact is that many companies who have had profound success pursue their goals in a “kinder and gentler” fashion even though they operate with discipline.
The best leaders and managers are demanding, expect excellence and have high standards, but they operate with a sense of humility, grace and empathy as documented by the work of Jim Collins.
OK, so what about Sheriff Andy Taylor. Sure, he was just a TV character in the iconic town of Mayberry.
But in the 249 episodes they produced a character with many admirable and even sometimes conflicting attributes that can be useful even today. A few years ago, there was a rather clever little book titled “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.”
Of course, it over simplifies the case. As to the Andy Griffith Show, the writers of the episodes were brilliant in portraying many valuable principles, that even after 60 years, can serve as valuable lessons for today’s managers and leaders.
First, Andy had a sense of humor that kept otherwise tense situations in check. When Barney Fife wanted to throw the book at someone or use his one bullet he carried in his pocket, Andy often joked his way out of conflicts between the characters.
For us, it does not mean that we can make light of serious situations, but it does remind us that sometimes a smile, a joke or a good laugh can diffuse problems. Andy was able to make fun of himself. For example, he quipped, “I don’t know why I am always gettin’ my britches caught on my own pitchfork.”
Secondly, Andy helped people save face. On numerous occasions when Barney had made a fool of himself, Andy would step in a make Barney the hero. Or how about the time Otis’ brother came to town, and Andy turned him into a respectable deputy rather than let his brother find out he was really the town drunk.
There are many times where a coworker, a family member, or employee makes a mistake. I know of some bosses that publicly humiliated someone in front of others. Bad idea. Smart people help others to save face and deal with any issues in private.
This exchange with Earnest T. Bass illustrates the point:
Bass: “I’m no account, Andy. I’m no-count.”
Taylor: “You’re not no-count, Earnest. You’re just... ignorant,that’s all.”
Bass: “Aw, you’re being kind.”
Third, Andy knew when to stand his ground and when to apologize. Sheriff Taylor could be a tough character when he needed to be. When hotshot outsiders (state police, fake FBI men; or powerful arrogant business people came in and treated him or his people like country bumpkins) Andy took a hard-hitting approach and took control.
But on the other side, was he had the grace to admit he was wrong. You might remember the episode whether Andy was going to punish Opie because he would not give an adequate donation to a charity. Eventually Andy found out that Opie was saving all his money to buy a coat for a little girl who did not have one.
I’ll have to admit that it is not easy for me to apologize when I’m wrong. Is there anyone else out there that might agree this is something you to need to work on, too?
Finally, Andy had a positive outlook on life. On the sound stage, he was always playing pranks and having a good time. His positive outlook showed up prominently as he plays out his character. We all have different personalities, but the more upbeat and positive we are the better for us in real life.
So before you are tempted to read yet another one of the 15,000 books in print about leadership, maybe you ought to watch a few Andy Griffith shows instead.
