“We must always change, renew, rejuvenate ourselves; otherwise, we harden.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
It is Saturday afternoon, Feb. 29, which means we get an extra day of winter to enjoy in this leap year. But spring is on the way. Next Sunday, we switch to daylight saving time; this week, it is forecast to get into the 50s, and some of my brave lilies are starting to sprout.
Spring is a time of renewal and new life in nature but a great time to renew ourselves. Let me suggest four ways we can restore things in our lives for home, work or play.
First, how about us renewing at least one of those New Year’s resolutions? Whether we wrote them down or carry them in our heads, by mid-January, most of them, as worthy as they are, tend to get disregarded. We might even feel a little guilty until mid-February, but then we even lose a sense of culpability.
For me, my renewed resolution is to write at least one note per week of encouragement, thankfulness or just a greeting to someone in my life.
The second area of rejuvenation is renewing a friendship from the past or strengthening one with a person who lives far away. Many of you will remember the “good ole days,” when long-distance calls costs 30 to 40 cents per minute. Yet, we did make those 10 to 20 minute calls.
At one point, AT&T reduced its prices all the way down to a dime per minute. What a deal, we thought. There is a general truism that applies here. When something is scarce, we value it. On a dessert island with little or no water, we would pay an almost unlimited amount for even a gallon of water. But here in Northern Illinois, with our plentiful water supply, we pay less than a penny per gallon.
Because of that, we usually don’t see it as something as precious as gold. For all practical purposes, most people today virtually have free per-minute costs because of widespread unlimited plans that are common with cell carriers.
Facebook and texting are useful, but why are we so reluctant to call people via long distance who we have known across the years? In some cases, the newer generations have grown up not knowing how to communicate properly over the phone or even in person.
That is unfortunate because a live conversation is what communication researchers call “media-rich” when compared to email, texting or posting on social media. By listening and hearing each other’s voices, we can pick up the more subtle things that are going on.
To avoid being a hypocrite, let me pause for a few minutes and call my good friend, Randy, in Tallahassee. Wasn’t home; left message. He called me back on Sunday, and we had a pleasant conversation
Third, spring is an excellent time to take up those household renewal projects, whether they be inside or out. Many times, people who run a business don’t even notice the small things such as faded or chipped paint, worn-out door latches or outdated signs.
It likely takes an outsider to see the things you don’t. Just as many businesses hire “secret shoppers” to check out their services, have you ever thought about having outside people walk your facility and give you an honest report card? Sometimes, just a few dollars will go a long way in freshening up your place.
This is also a good time to look at your home. About a year ago, we decided to remodel our two bathrooms. The half bath took us several weeks, but we finished it last March. We have had the materials for the upstairs for months but not the courage to dive in. Well, finally, we have started and have encountered Murphy’s Law of projects.
Usually, it will cost twice as much as you think and take three times longer. Wrong this time. It is turning out more like two times on the money and four to five times on the hours. Some days, I feel similar to Bill Murray in the movie “Groundhog Day.”
I wake up, and nothing much has happened day after day. However, slowly but surely, it is getting done. How about you? Do you have any of those projects that have been delayed by days, weeks, months or even years? Take them on as a spring renewal.
Finally, there is the renewal of your mind and spirit. There are certainly a lot of bad things happening these days. Without brushing them off and putting your head in the sand, nevertheless take a proactive attitude advocated by the apostle Paul in Philippians 4:8 (NIV version): “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.”
Furthermore, during this Lenten season, we should concentrate on living out our faith and displaying the fruit of the Spirit. “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things, there is no law” (Galatians 5:22-23).
The days are getting longer; new plants are sprouting, and the robins are back in town. So, as spring approaches, renewal is right and proper. In the renewal process, don’t focus exclusively on yourself but also on helping others.
