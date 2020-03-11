Given the disparate views on leadership, there seems to be an abundance of advice, some theoretical, some practical, and some not worth mentioning. The political season is upon us and the political prognosticators belie us with their own self-serving biases.
They habitually prey upon the naivety of the political voter with half-truths and often unachievable and unsustainable goals. These political neophytes remind me of one of my favorite quotes from Albert Einstein who eloquently said, “Stay away from negative people, they have a problem for every solution.”
However, negativity proliferates not only in the political sphere of influence but also enmeshes itself in the organization. Previously, I have written on narcissistic leaders who destroy the very fabric of the organization and their direct reports. But as we all know, negativity, in whatever form, destroys not only the host but the organizational environment as well.
An interesting article was written by Mark Moses, titled, “The Seven Biggest Problems with Leadership Today.” I will highlight Moses’ salient points and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. Failure to communicate: (Leaders are tasked with communicating the vision, mission, and needs of the organization. Often, it is hard because it requires diligence, discipline, clarity and continued effort day by day. Leaders often fail when they cannot or choose not to communicate the organization’s goals with their direct reports and chaos often is the result.)
2. Lack of accountability: (My last article discussed the virtues of responsibility versus accountability. Leaders fail when they are not accountable to others in the organization and implementing a system that holds everyone accountable to the vision and mission of the organization and relevant stakeholders.)
3. Fear of firing: (We see the President of the U.S. often is castigated for firing his direct reports — which he has every right to do as they serve at the discretion of the President. As well, leaders in the organization must review and continue to monitor and supplant direct reports that are not willing to do their job, are disloyal and cause dissension in the organization, or refuse to grow and manage others in the organizational team setting appropriately. It is incumbent upon the leader to make the team thrive and prosper. Those team members who are unwilling to meet the needs and goals of the organization need to be let go.)
4. Lack of alignment: (Leaders need to align the vision and mission of the organization. Organizational culture is based on “valuing what we reward” and “what we do around here.” Subcultures emanate when a lack of alignment occurs, and the stated mission statement is not rewarded in the organization. If you do not reward others in your organization for fulfilling the mission statement, your organizational leadership is out of alignment and the organization will morph into subcultures.)
5. Lack of clear vision: (The Scriptures as stated in Proverbs 29:18 – “Where there is no vision, the people will perish: but he that keepth the law, happy is he.” Clear vision is a prerequisite for fulfilling and sustaining the organization. Review the organizational vision and make sure it is in sync with your mission statement. Your direct reports need a clear vision to continue to remain effective in their roles within the organization.)
6. Poor execution: (Leaders often fail when they fail to execute the vision and mission of the organization. These contributing factors include they don’t follow their designated plan with discipline; they fail to keep score on what matters; and, they don’t have the right people in the right jobs to make it happen. As Jim Collins wrote in his best-selling book “Good to Great,” we need to have the right people on the bus, but more importantly, they need to be seated in the right, key seats.
7. A company culture by default: (Organizational culture is not a haphazard venture. As discussed by organizational culture expert, Edgar Schein, “Organizational culture is the basic tacit assumptions about how the world is and ought to be that a group of people share and determines their perceptions, thoughts, feelings, and their overt behavior.”
(It centers on shared experiences, organizational artifacts, espoused values [are conscious strategies, goals, and philosophies] and deeply help underlying assumptions and beliefs. Therefore, understanding the needs and values of others and syncing them with the organization’s goals, vision and mission creates a stellar organization. This reduces the default organizational culture of being mediocre and not sustainable.)
Faced with this evidence, Jack Welch, former CEO of General Electric, stated, “Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.”
Great leaders ignite our passions and fuel our desire to achieve and succeed at the organizational level as well as the personal.
In the final analysis, we can learn from the leadership sins as described above, and more importantly, we now have a blueprint for success in achieving a sustainable and diamond organization of excellence and not one of mediocrity.
Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is an adjunct professor of business at Olivet Nazarene University in the MBA-MOL program. He also serves as an adjunct professor in the doctoral program and doctoral dissertation advisor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!