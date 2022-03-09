Dr. Michael Boyd is the President of Kankakee Community College. He has been a high school teacher, college professor, and higher educational administrator for nearly 25 years. Dr. Boyd is also a speaker and consultant helping educational institutions pursue quality initiatives though strategic planning. Dr. Boyd can be reached at mboyd@kcc.edu

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence (EI), organizational culture, and leadership. You may contact him at epiatt@olivet.edu.