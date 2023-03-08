In September 2021, my guest columnist Marva Mingledorff and I co-authored an article, “What is the gift of encouragement? A gift that keeps on giving!” Like air, encouragement is something we need on an ongoing basis. The original article can be found at daakecomments.wordpress.com/2021/09/03/what-is-the-gift-of-encouragement-a-gift-that-keeps-on-giving/)

Today, I want to affirm the values of encouragement but add two new themes. Giving encouragement to others is like any other habit. You must constantly reinforce it. In December, I took on a project to do a random act of kindness daily. During that time, I think I became more helpful, hopefully more pleasant, and did some good for others. But like most habits, excellent ones tend to diminish (or more technically extinguish) over time.

So at least two or three times a week I continue to do these small acts of kindness. While some people have a natural “gift” of encouragement (and I think it is one of my strengths) I still need to be mindful that I need to continually practice this.

Don Daake, BS, MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and Florida State University. He is a professor emeritus at Olivet. He is also a former National President of the Christian Business Faculty Association and hosted two of their national conferences at Olivet. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.

