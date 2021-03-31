Editor’s note: The last Wednesday of every month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake jointly write this column entitled.
“Questions on Main Street.” If you have a question you would like to be featured in this column, please email either of them directly.
This month’s topic dovetails with the many recent stories in the Daily Journal and regional and national news stories about how businesses have survived despite the overwhelming challenges they’ve had. The facts are many new businesses are being formed right now.
This week and following, the professors will address a variety of factors that can lead to either success or failure.
There is both good news and bad news. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, “About two-thirds of businesses with employees survive at least two years and about half survive at least five years. As one would expect, after the first few relatively volatile years, survival rates flatten out.”
We will start with the adverse side.
Dr. Piatt will first give his perspectives, and then Dr. Daake will offer some additional “must not do’s.”
Airing numerous complaints of state-level mandates on how small businesses can reopen safely, and despite these hiccups, there are several strategies to the companies to maximize their potential for success. An interesting read by Gene Marks titled “20 Common Small Business Mistakes and What NOT to Do as a Small Business Owner” gives the business owner some practical advice on what not to do.
I will highlight some of these salient points and then make my remarks in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. Do not do things you are not good at: (Diamond-level leaders understand that they cannot do everything perfectly, nor do they have the time or aptitude for maximizing their weaknesses. Therefore, hire people who have the requisite skills set to do the things you do not have time for and minimize the opportunity costs of doing everything yourself, instead of maximizing potential opportunities as the leader or manager of the organization.)
2. Do not blame others: (Exceptional leaders take the blame when things go wrong and share the credit with others when things go well. As former President Harry S. Truman unequivocally said, “The buck stops here.” Take responsibility for being the organization’s face and step up and take responsibility for everything that happens underneath you.)
3. Do not take your employees for granted: (Igniting the platinum rule, “Treat others as they wish to be treated,” begins the process of rewarding your team for doing things right and training them to accomplish the goals and mission of the organization. Success breeds success, and, therefore, instills a culture of learning, trust, and open communications for the entire team.)
4. Do not ignore your customers: (Treat your customers right, and they will continue to reward you with their trust and business. Express gratitude for your customers and give them discounts, special buying opportunities and reward programs to incentivize their patronage. Leaders understand you get back what you give out, so give out respect, loyalty and respect for those who trust you to spend their hard-earned dollars with your business.)
5. Do not let politics get in the way of your business: (In today’s toxic and vitriolic political environment, it is easy to get lost in the demagoguery. Refrain from political commentary and focus on sustaining your business by offering your team and customers the opportunity to conduct business with your organization by providing exceptional customer service backed by an extraordinary value-proposition.)
Next, Don will offer his perspective.
There are many myths and stories about people who start a million-dollar business with $500 or less, but these are extremely rare. For mere humans, here are three more issues.
6. Avoid undercapitalization and using credit cards for working capital. One of the primary reasons for small failure is not having enough money to sustain what you are doing, in other words, undercapitalization of your business. While starting on a “shoe-string” sounds, great rarely are these businesses successful.
Have your credit in good order and be prepared to have adequate money. Even though would-be entrepreneurs rely on credit cards in the early days, be very careful since typical rates range from 10% (with up excellent credit) and as high as 28% or higher if you are late even one time.
7. Do not rely on friends, families and supporters to tell you how great your business idea is without independent marketing research, even if it’s informal. Remember, in the end; it is your success or failure, money and future.
While many people who care about you will give you a rosy scenario, a bad idea is still bad. For those of you who regularly watch “Shark Tank,” at times, the biggest favor the sharks perform is telling someone don’t do this. On the other hand, sharp advisers can help you through a business startup or expansion.
8. Don’t go “hog wild” by buying all the latest and greatest equipment, getting into a long-term-lease expensive real estate, purchasing elaborate office furniture or new vehicles. One of the charming (but true story) about now multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos is when he left the financial world of New York, he packed up and moved to Seattle to start Amazon. His first office desks were household doors. Buy what you need to look and act professional, but don’t overdo it.
Next week, we will look at how to get your ducks in a row for achievement. We’ll leave you with this inspirational quote from Bezos “I knew that if I failed, I wouldn’t regret that, but I knew the one thing I might regret is not trying.”