“Creativity is intelligence having fun.” — Albert Einstein
Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part column. Today’s column defines the issue and discusses two dynamics that can spur our creative minds. Part two will focus on four more dynamics.
Are you a creative person? If we are honest, most of us are likely to respond we are only average or below. On the other hand, across the years, I have asked college students if they think they were above average in creativity.
They would answer with an overwhelming, yes. And creativity is one of the most common words students tend to use on their resumes.
Whether they are far above average is doubtful. But I contend all of us, whether seasoned adults or young people (unencumbered by reality), can work and have fun being more creative.
First, let’s clarify the difference between two kinds of creativity -– invention, and innovation. Invention is a genuinely new discovery, such as the first televisions, cell phones, personal computers, and electricity itself.
While it is built on past science and technology, it’s nevertheless a dramatic breakthrough. Real creative inventions tend to be rare.
Innovation, on the other hand, is the adaptation or extension of an invention. For example, color television, flat-panel TVs, and lately 4K HD television. Another example -– Google didn’t create the search engine per se, it found a way to index millions and later billions of websites to create lightning-fast speeds.
Often innovators, especially those first to the market, make large fortunes and can dominate the market.
Most of us will never invent or even innovate something that will make us rich, but innovative creativity can vastly improve our personal and professional lives. So, where does creativity come from?
Some people are naturally creative, but for the rest of us, we can learn to be more resourceful. In Part 1 of this column, I’ll suggest and illustrate two situations that can spur your creativity.
First, seeing or hearing something that causes a flash of an idea to think about something in a new way. Across the years, a majority of my columns have come this way.
As I have traveled around the country, I will notice something say in Florida, Washington, Iowa, Chicago, and yes, even in some small towns in Illinois. Sometimes a clever phrase, a joke, reading a book, a product or service, or hearing an inspiring speech does the trick.
These opportunities are all around us, but I would encourage you to write down these “flashes of brilliance” because they can be fleeting.
Today’s column came as a direct result of watching a PBS program this past Saturday. It was a classic program about the widely successful and durable musical group, The Carpenters, who had hit after hit.
Besides the fantastic music in the show, I was intrigued by the Carpenter’s creative process, and their writing team used to create some of their simple, yet powerfully gripping lyrics. Many writers wrote songs for them, including Paul Williams, Burt Bacharach, and others.
But Richard’s arrangements and Karen’s creative interpretation of the songs made them worldwide hits, ultimately selling more than 90 million records. Many musicians believe Karen’s “angelic” voice was one the most perfect in the 20th Century. (Unfortunately, we lost this virtuoso at the age of 32 to anorexia nervosa.)
To reiterate, the idea for this column on creativity came from listening to Richard Carpenter talk about how some of their songs were based on flashes out of the blue. For instance, the hit song “Top of the World” was inspired when one of the band members remarked to Richard when they were taking off in a Learjet, “Now we are on top of the world.”
Another song originated when Richard watched a Bing Crosby movie that kept referring to the most famous song in the world that didn’t exist except in the movie script. Richard took that non-existent song and created “Goodbye to Love.”
Finally, Richard took a song used in an advertisement for Crocker National Bank, “We’ve only just Begun,” and turned it into a big hit.
Secondly, solving a vexing problem. Those who watch the TV program “Shark Tank,” now in its 10th year, know that the vast number of proposals come from solving some sort of problem, everything from healthy pet foods, drinking devices, Scrub Daddy, to new comfy sock designs.
Not all ideas get funded, and some are down-right dumb. Perhaps the most common question from the Sharks (investors such as Mark Cuban, Alex Rodrigues, Lori Greiner, and Mr. Wonderful) is “What gave you the idea.”
The most successful innovation has been Bombas socks. Described by Radio.com, “It seems like economic justice to see Bombas top the list of most profitable Shark Tank companies. For each super comfy pair of socks sold, co-founders David Heath and Randy Goldberg also donate a pair, helping provide precious socks to homeless shelters.”
All of us face vexing problems. While frustrating, they often provide an opportunity to solve a problem creatively. While you might not get an invitation to Shark Tank and get rich, you can offer an incremental or sometimes breakthrough solution at your work.
A caution here, though. Two of the biggest mistakes organizations make are using an outside consultant before you first go to your own people and asking for a solution: and two, if your employee solves a problem, failing to reward them both verbally and financially.
Your employees and customers can be the best two sources of innovative creativity. Provide a creative, rewarding environment for them. Next time I will share four more dynamic situations that can lead to resourceful solutions.