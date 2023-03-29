edpiatt3

Editor’s note: This week, Dr. Michael Burke is co-authoring this article with Dr. Piatt.

Blustering criticisms travail the organizational workplace with rampant employee disengagement coupled with the impingement of disgruntled personnel versus the aspirational ideologies of organizational excellence. Diamond-level leaders are entrenched with balancing the needs of their employees while advancing the vision and mission of the organization to the next tier of excellence.

At times, there seems to be an insurmountable barrier between the employee’s rights contrasted against the backdrop of organizational requirements.

Dr. Michael Burke, ED.D., is currently a doctoral advisor at Trevecca Nazarene University and a small business owner. He is a former high school Spanish teacher of 23 years and currently lives in New Lenox with his wife and three daughters. You may contact him at burkeworst@gmail.com

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

