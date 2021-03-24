Given the need for leadership at all levels of the nation, state and local levels, and the organization, we must adhere to the tenets of John Maxwell, who eloquently said, “A man must be big enough to admit his mistakes, smart enough to profit from them, and strong enough to correct them.”
We are faced with an explosion of uncertainty, and failed leadership escalates at geometric proportions. Our nation is in chaos with a profusion of executive orders and no representation of the electorate.
Among these common missteps, leaders must model the way, and as Warren Bennis said, “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.”
The key for these elected or corporate leaders is to fulfill the organization’s purpose and translate their vision into reality. However, in the political sphere reality is the electorates’ vision and not the elected leaders. They represent our voices and needs and not their egotistical and narcissistic bloviated agenda.
Clearly, some change is warranted and necessary, and these change strategies are predicated on the following dictum as advanced by George Bernard Shaw, “Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.”
It is incumbent for political leaders, as well as those in the organization, to adequately deal with the external and internal forces of change.
From this perspective, an interesting article penned by David Root titled, “5 Change Management Strategies for Leaders.” I will highlight Root’s salient points and then offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. Establish a clear vision: (Diamond-level leaders understand that change leadership is grounded on a clear vision shared with employees in a way that is both understandable and inspiring. The vision’s bandwidth requires constant communication that is nestled in clarity with purpose, organizational goals, and how the change initiative will impact the employees and relevant internal and external stakeholders.
Suppose you cannot articulate the effects of the change strategy related to the leader’s vision coupled with the organization’s mission. In that case, it is not a clear vision and will be chaotic, misunderstood, and not practical to implement.)
2. Leverage the change management timeline: (Organizational change is centered on three factors: Before, during, and after the change management implementation. These three factors are influenced by: asking relevant questions to your team, making sure they understand the change strategy and how it will impact them, recognizing and rewarding success for executing the change strategy. Finally, reinforcing and communicating the next steps in the change process.)
3. Support your employees-team: (Engage your team in the change strategy by creating learning and experiential training opportunities by adding new skill sets and mastery of the unknown by providing gaming strategies scenarios. These factors give your team the ability to experiment and think out of the box in a risk-free environment.
Finally, allowing your team to make mistakes and then use them as crucible teaching moments to others in the organization help solidify their decision-making abilities. These crucible moments reinforce a culture of learning and teaching others while minimizing stressful emotions, which often paralyze risk-taking.)
4. Ensure effective two-way communication: (Any change-management initiative requires comprehensive and open communication. Top-down communication often stifles and stagnates the change effort. Instead, encourage your team to communicate with others and their direct managers-leaders openly.
Provide a safe environment for your team to address their concerns, eliminate potential threats of your team remaining quiet for fear of reprisals, and finally, reduce or eliminate real or perceived communication bottlenecks that often negate the change initiative.)
5. Focus on skill development: (Diamond-level leaders intuitively understand their team by developing communication strategies, time management and stress management skills that assist in the change management implementation. Leaders who equip their teams to deal with the change initiative by focusing and developing their teams to deal with change strategies are more apt to see successful change policies.)
Rebooting the seminal issue of political leadership, which often is equated as a microcosm of organizational leadership, there appears to be a lack of clarity of purpose and vision in the political sphere. If executive leadership centers on serving the customers, political leadership needs to suit the electorate’s needs.
In the final analysis, diamond-level leaders excel at leadership and understanding their team’s needs while sustaining a culture of service to others. In the immortal words of the late President John F. Kennedy, “We, the people, are the boss, and we will get the kind of political leadership, good or bad, that we demand and deserve.”
It might be time for the electorate to wake up and hold our political leaders accountable and remind them that they serve us.