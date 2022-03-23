”Peace is not the absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.” — Ronald Reagan
Editor’s note: Last time, Don and Marva focused on the “bad and ugly” consequences that conflict can cause. This time we will look at the other side of the coin.
There are times when conflict is necessary and a very healthy thing. As a longtime professional, Marva reminds us that there is a time for frank, open discussions on topics we might otherwise steer away from.
Conflict needs to be carefully managed. It is good to have some pre-agreed upon rules of engagement ahead of time, whether that is in your company, family, church, or other organizations. Based on our combined experience, research and reading, we suggest the following seven guidelines.
1. Choose the appropriate venue and forum. Usually, that means confronting issues in private. Don has often seen casual discussions turn into hostile conflicts in the hallway. When a conflict arises, have the class and courtesy to suggest that disagreement and discussion move into a private place.
2. Decide whether now is the appropriate time for a confrontation. A cooling-off period of a few minutes, a few hours, or even a day or two may be appropriate. Essentially anyone involved in the conflict should be able to call for a time out. This is not a permanent deferral. Make sure you set a definite time and agree not to let it just get swept under the rug one more time.
3. On the other hand, if it is the proper time, place and forum, do not let a bully or, in some cases, a boss just dismiss it. A few years ago, Don was in a meeting where the same unresolved issue that had come up numerous times over the years he decided to bring it up yet again.
Essentially it was along the line of we are all extraordinarily stressed and overloaded, and we were being asked to do even more. A common practice in many organizations is that they only know how to hit the “Add” button and not subtract something less critical. At the time of this confrontation, most of my colleagues agreed with me. Still, they chose not to speak up for whatever reason. I was dismissed in a sarcastic tone, “We’ve heard all of that before.” (After that I was silently thinking, “We’ve heard it all before because you have never confronted and solved the issue.”)
4. Have both sides define what they see the issue as being. Often, conflicting parties may agree on many points, but they are talking about different concerns and issues. Take a few minutes to allow each side to state the issue.
This sounds easy, but it is not, and that is why deferral time may be necessary. Honest, respectful dialog may help you come to appreciate their perspective, their contributions, gifts, talents, and abilities that are different from yours.
5. Decide who needs to be included and who is not rightly a party to the issues. But be very careful here. If you are not, including or excluding people without a rational reason will lead to resentment.
6. Be open to hearing another person’s viewpoint with respect. Marva asked someone she knew and respected, who had a very different political view, if she could learn more about his viewpoint. Fortunately, he had written an article defining why he believed that way.
By objectively reading it, she was able to better understand his views. Although it did not cause her to change her underlying beliefs, it did lead to a higher level of respect for the person.
7. Reassure the parties involved that no one will get fired or shunned (unless, of course, they have violated ethical, moral or organizational policies.) One of the ongoing problems that Don will explore in-depth in April is the issue of why so many employees are afraid to speak up.
Now we want to turn our focus specifically to the work environment. Amy Gallo, an expert consultant in conflict management, wrote one of those timeless Harvard Business Review articles in 2018 titled, “Why We Should Be Disagreeing More at Work.”
She categorically states: “Disagreements are an inevitable, normal, and healthy part of relating to other people. There is no such thing as a conflict-free work environment. You might dream of working in a peaceful utopia, but it wouldn’t be good for your company, your work, or you. In fact, disagreements — when managed well — have lots of positive outcomes.”
Here are some concrete benefits of conflict, assuming you use the seven rules we discussed above.
First, you are likely to have better outcomes. More ideas are put on the table. The pros and cons of various approaches can be explored. In many cases, a novel new integrated approach might emerge.
Secondly, it creates opportunities to learn and grow. Amy says, “As uncomfortable as it may feel when someone challenges your ideas, it’s an opportunity to learn. By listening and incorporating feedback, you gain experience, try new things, and evolve as a manager.”
Third, it often means improved relationships. Once people are used to and encouraged to have “good” fights, they actually tend to grow closer. But her suggestion is contingent on people keeping their egos in check.
Fourth, it results in higher job satisfaction. Gallo says, “When you’re not afraid to constructively disagree about issues at work, you’re likely to be happier to go to the office, be satisfied with what you accomplish, and enjoy interactions with your colleagues.”
Finally, she suggests a more inclusive work environment. Conflict properly conducted will lead to better ideas from a wider variety of people.
Gallo has done a series of Ted Talks on conflict. Here is a link to one of them we highly recommend. “The Gift of Conflict” ted.com/talks/amy_e_gallo_the_gift_of_conflict
In the end, by being proactive in resolving conflict, you can be known as an instrument of peace. One of our favorite prayers by St. Francis of Assisi is: “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace; where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is discord, union; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; and where there is sadness, joy.”
We ask you to join us in not shying away from conflict but, in the end, facilitating peace.