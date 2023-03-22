Since about 1956, when my parents purchased our first TV, I’ll admit that TV has been a big part of my life. Just as many of us rail against the overuse of phones, tablets, and other electronic devices, I’m sure our grandparents were sometimes appalled at the content of what we were watching and the sheer number of hours.

Many people (perhaps wisely) have thrown their TV sets out the door. I could be a bit self-righteous and say I only watch educational TV, but that would be a lie. TV content has changed a lot in 55 years, and I confess that probably 90% of the new shows since the year 2000 I have never watched. I’m more of a classic TV fan. But that is a personal decision, and people differ widely on what they want to and certainly have the right to watch.

Because of one of the best inventions of humankind, the DVR, I can watch sports and recent or old TV shows virtually commercial-free. For me, TV watching is one of those things I do for relaxation. When asked how many hours of TV they watch, most people either deliberately or subconsciously underestimate the time. So YES, I’m a TV watcher.

Don Daake, B.S., MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and Florida State University. He is a professor emeritus at Olivet. He is widely published in peer reviewed journals such as HCMR, JMI, CBAR and has written several book chapters. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.

