Editor’s note: This week, Michael Boyd, president of Kankakee Community College, is co-writing this article with Dr. Ed Piatt. This is part one of a two-part article.
With fastidious glee, non-diamond level leaders perpetuate chaos in the organization. We are inundated with the turmoil of poor leadership policies ensconced within the dynamic of self-serving leaders.
Underpinning these issues is a lack of effective leadership that is predicated on the deficiencies of personal integrity, apathy, distrust of others with dissenting opinions or worldviews, and the apparent lack of Emotional Intelligence, which centers on changing the narcissistic ego-driven “I” to the collaborative and relationship epicenter of “We.”
While ineffectual leaders offer hyperbolic rhetoric and vague idealism, diamond-level leaders focus is on character, service to others, open and honest communication, propounds courage, initiative, and inculcate a culture of leadership through influencing results and inspiring others. Next, Boyd will offer his comments regarding leadership, and I will conclude this article with some advice on integrating diamond-level leadership strategies into your professional and personal domain.
Facing the challenges ahead, much has been written about leadership, and there’s a good reason for this. Effective leadership can create a positive impact in our lives; likewise, poor leadership can lead to miserable working conditions at best or tragedy at the worst.
We often overlook the impact of effective followership in our study of leadership. Our following two articles will look at two functions of effective followership. This article will examine how effective leaders know when to lead and when to follow. In the following article, we will further explore the idea of effective followership by examining ways that an organization or working group can care for and empower its leader.
In the organization where I serve in the capacity of chief executive officer, the concept of shared governance is core to our institutional behaviors. Indeed, shared governance is built into the fabric of our institutional culture.
While this means that decision-making can appear slow, inefficient, or even sloppy, empowering the right voices with the right expertise is seen as necessary to the process. Even when visionary and on-target, top-down decision-making, is met with skepticism.
Leading in an environment characterized by shared governance can challenge many leaders who fail to understand the importance of effective followership. First, top-down leaders underestimate the influence followers have on outcomes and results. Rodger Adair, a scholar, and teacher on effective leadership, writes that a “follower shares in an influence relationship among leaders and other followers with the intent to support leaders who reflect their mutual purposes,” as discussed in the book “The Art of Followership,” written by Riggio, Charleff, and Lipman-Blumen.
It is in this “influence relationship” leaders and followers can work together to generate the most effective solutions to complex problems. Leaders who understand the value of empowering expert voices among those who follow them will enjoy the benefit of wisdom, expertise, and diversity of thought.
Second, top-down leaders often refuse to set aside their ego when leading their followers through a challenging situation. In a hero-centric society like ours, we make assumptions about the role a leader must play. Too often, we associate leadership with bold action, indomitable strength, or bold risk-taking. Indeed, there is a suitable time for a leader to exert these qualities.
More often, though, effective leadership happens when a leader decides to serve their team, supporting their engagement with the problem, ensuring space and time for them to collaborate, removing barriers to progress, and, perhaps most importantly, listening carefully to their insights and ideas. The most effective leaders may, in fact, be the kind of leaders who become followers of the collective wisdom and insights of their teams.
Next, Dr. Piatt will offer additional strategies to advance effective leadership strategies into your daily professional and personal practices.
As articulated in “The Book of Leadership,” written by John Macarthur, he delineates the following dictums to provide diamond-level leadership strategies in your organization. I will make my comments in parentheses on integrating these dictums into your professional practice.
1. A leader is trustworthy. (Effectual leaders advance and cultivate a culture of trust in the organization).
2. A leader takes the initiative. (Diamond-level leaders are proactive and never reactive.)
3. A leader uses good judgment. (Exceptional leaders employ discernment and judgment based on facts and never self-bias or prejudicial thinking.)
4. A leader speaks with authority. (Efficacious leaders speak from a position of power and never vague perceptions or half-truths.)
5. A leader strengthens others. (Emotional Intelligent leaders instill a culture of building up others and never tearing others down in public.)
6. A leader is optimistic and enthusiastic. (Beneficial leaders are always offering uplifting thoughts, engaging to others, and enthusiastic in helping others achieve their goals.)
7. A leader never compromises absolutes. (Ethical leaders promote the truth and have a moral compass that is never compromised or sold out for personal gain.)
8. A leader focuses on objectives and not obstacles. (Eminent leaders strive for results and are never derailed by apparent barriers. They use obstacles to engender deeper thinking to achieve solutions and not stagnate into “paralysis of analysis.”)
9. A leader empowers by example. (Diamond-level leaders excel at empowering others to achieve the objectives of the organization and enhance their ability to deal with problems and offer unique solutions. These essential leaders mentor their direct reports to attain diamond-level status in the organization.)
10. A leader cultivates loyalty. (Steller leaders utilize Emotional Intelligence to build loyalty and sustainable relationships. As the old saying goes, “Respect is earned and not given,” and is equally applicable to commitment within the organization.)
In the final analysis, it is hard to imagine that diamond-level leaders are the exception and not the rule. However, taking together these strategies and dictums as defined above offers the emerging leader the ability to influence results and inspire others – the hallmark of diamond-level leaders.
Finally, as advanced by the classic Bob Dylan song, “You Gotta Serve Somebody,” where Dylan achieves the insight that regardless of our role or station in life, we’ll be called on at some point to play the role of servant.
Dr. Boyd and I contend that the best leaders are those who serve their teams by knowing when to lead and when to follow. In our next article, we’ll further explore the idea of followership by examining how a team can contribute to a positive and productive working environment by demonstrating compassion, empathy, and caring in those trying times when they need it the most.