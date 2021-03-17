Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part column.
“You have to be burning with an idea, or a problem, or a wrong that you want to right. If you’re not passionate enough from the start, you’ll never stick it out.” — Steve Jobs
Last time I defined two dynamics or techniques to make virtually anyone more creative. First, seeing or hearing something that causes a flash or an idea to think about a problem or opportunity in a new way; secondly, deliberately taking on a vexing problem as suggested by Steve Jobs.
Now let me briefly describe four more catalysts to ingenuity. First, characteristically, when we seek to solve a problem, we use a ready, aim, fire approach. Many scholars and practitioners have found that turning this around to “Ready, Fire, Aim, Fire, Aim, Fire, Aim…..,” can be a more effective process when taking on vaguely defined problems. In short, it means you, through a series of sequential trials and solutions, learn as you go.
You go ahead and “don’t just stand there-but actually do something.” This is not taking totally wild shots, but after getting a basic understanding of the issue, trying something novel, and learning from it.
Most successful inventions and innovations, in fact, happen this way. It works well because it taps into a person’s tacit knowledge-that based on intuition and experience. Rather than overanalyzing and suffering from “paralysis through analysis,” we just move ahead. But for this approach to be viable at an organization, we have to have a culture that supports learning from a repeated, incremental, trial and error and learn as we go approach.
Secondly, creativity is fostered when we deliberately allow ourselves to spend a specific portion of our time pursuing things that have nothing to do with our main job. While this sounds like it could be a total waste of time and destroy productivity, it is not.
Companies, such as the 3M Company, have institutionalized this through a process they call “bootlegging.” Employees are encouraged to spend up to 15% of their time doing just that. While we are all familiar with 3M’s products like their sandpapers, Scotch tape, and various office products, in fact, they make thousands of products.
They could have a goal that five years from now that a certain percentage of their product line-up maybe as high as 20-40% from products and services that do not exist today. Innovation and creativity are a must at 3M.
Thirdly, creativity can be learned and taught. There are numerous books and articles on fostering creativity. During the last 15 years, I taught a course on advertising and promotion. I more than just lectured on creativity. We experimented with various techniques such as brainstorming, problem reversal, analogies, metaphors, six colored hat thinking, to name just a few. Quite by accident or luck (or maybe by a little creative web searching I found an excellent list by Robert Harris with descriptions and instructions.
Attention managers, teachers, or anyone who wants to be more creative, take a look at his website and print it out.
It’s powerful, practical, free, and will definitely make you more creative. Thanks to the work of Harris, this is the best resource I have ever found. He has put together multiple levels of techniques, articles, suggested books, and illustrations.
He is a writer and educator with more than 25 years of teaching experience at the college and university level. It is a must priority for you to check out at virtualsalt.com/introduction-to-creative-thinking/ Plan on spending a couple hours exploring his website. It will be an eye-opening revelation on creative thinking and problem-solving.
Fourth, read far beyond your area of expertise and professional discipline. As I mentioned in a previous column, David Epstein’s No. 1 New York Times bestseller “Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World” speaks to this issue.He points out that generalists can even outperform the experts on crucial decisions because of their more comprehensive world view. This certainly applies to creativity.
Let me give you a couple of personal examples. My undergraduate degree in South Asian history in both my business and teaching career has been invaluable. This is because it allows me to put things in perspective that I would not have even considered otherwise.
When I was working on my MBA at the University of Iowa, I had an elective to fill. Rather than taking yet another business course, I signed up for a classical music appreciation course. It opened up a whole new world to me, not only in terms of ideas, but also contacts with a new group of people.
As you advise your children, grandchildren or friends in their career choices, consider counseling them to broaden their worldview. Suggest they take additional courses, electives and even an additional minor or major not related to their primary professional career objective. For instance: biology and math, management and music, or engineering and art.
For those of us through college, pick up a totally different book from what you are used to reading. Perhaps take a course from KCC’s continuing education program. They offer a wide variety of stimulating non-credit (also non-graded) courses.
Creatively, while it is hard work in one sense, it is nevertheless fun, rewarding, and profitable in so many ways.