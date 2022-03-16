Marva Mingledorff lives in Oklahoma City. She grew up on a farm in South Dakota with nine siblings. Marva spent her career in Oklahoma City, with most of her professional career in customer service. She is a graduate of Southern Nazarene University.

Dr. Don Daake is Professor Emeritus at Olivet Nazarene University, where he taught for 22 years. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu. He holds degree from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa and his Ph.D. from the Florida State University. If you would like to contact Marva, you can also contact her via Don’s e-mail.