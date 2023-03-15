edpiatt3

Piatt

In an audacious attempt to lambast diamond-level leaders at every level in the organization, there are concerted efforts by disgruntled employees to create chaos, confusion and mistrust, thus, blaming their ineptitude and callous behavior toward others in the organization.

As a leadership and ethics professor and an organizational consultant, it is surprising that these pathetic attempts from resentful employees continue to escalate at a geometrical rate.

If left unchecked, disgruntled employees can destroy your organization from within. Get ahead of them with a few simple tactics, as illustrated in the article written by Anthony Boyd titled “How to Manage a Disgruntled Employee like an FBI agent.” I will highlight Boyd’s salient points and then make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on emotional intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

