We are witnessing an explosion of epic proportions in our nation: Evil is considered acceptable, wrong is deemed to be right, political vitriol is at an all-time high, citizens rights to free speech are being trampled on, and even Hasbro’s innocuous Mr. Potato Head is being vilified in the rampant cancel culture of our time.
Everything we have held dear, God, America and apple pie, seem to offend the left. Even more mystifying is the political culture in Washington, D.C., where the rights of undocumented and illegal immigrants take precedence over our military veterans and homeless population.
Cultivating this ideology of these so-called “brilliant, elected leaders” is the notion they know better than the electorate who elected them to serve our collective needs, and not their own self-aggrandizing and egocentric selfish wants and desires. As Stanley Kramer’s 1963 American comedy film, “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, World,” has certainly come home to roost.
Buffeted by the tides of change, an interesting article was developed and presented on the website of the Samuel Centre for Social Connectedness, titled, “Emerging Leadership amidst Chaos and Uncertainty.”
I will highlight the salient points of this article and then make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
All said, one thing is clear, the idea of emergent leadership has been discussed through numerous articles and organizations from Google to Forbes to the precipice of academic literature streams. A commonly held definition of emergent leadership can best be summed up like this: “Leadership which manifest not from any formal position or power, but rather emerges out of an individual’s response to a challenge or crisis, through taking the initiative in pursuit of a common goal.”
From this perspective, our elected officials should predicate their governance strategies on this operational definition, and, thereby, meet the needs of the electorate (common goal).
It’s against this backdrop that the central questions emanate: How? How do we pave our way into this new chaotic world, where the path is often overwhelming with this new normal? As advanced by the Samuel Centre for Social Connectedness, this ultimately rests on four principles:
1. Understanding who and what we are. (The critical significance is for leaders to recognize the process of creating and becoming a better leader begins from within. Centering on Emotional Intelligence is the ability for leaders to understand themselves and begins with the capacity to possess resiliency, confidence, and being empathetic to other’s needs.
Loosely translated, this allows the leader to understand who they are and where they will lead others. Finally, it ensconces the capability to be self-aware and socially connected to those they lead and ultimately serve.)
2. Transforming ourselves to transform the world. (As Gandhi once so eloquently stated, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” The emergent leader begins to transform themselves to transform the world around them. These diamond-level leaders focus on navigating turbulence by learning from others, strengthening their collaborative skills, and responding to the never-ending challenges presented in the organizational structure. Finally, these emerging leaders position themselves to build coalitions of multi-stakeholder groups grounded in trust, collaboration, and authenticity.)
3. Understand the power of passion. (As advanced by Robin Sharma, “Leadership is not about a title or a designation. It is about impact, influence, and inspiration. Impact involves getting results, influence is about spreading the passion you have for your work, and you have to inspire team-mates and customers.”
The bulwark for the emergent leader pivots on syncing their passion with the purpose of the organization. Finally, as articulated by Michael Schumacher, “Once something is a passion, the motivation is there.”)
4. Envisioning the world we want to see. (Emergent leaders need to craft a worldview that translates into intentional visioning. Leaders need to escalate organizational success by lifting others up in the organization.
These leaders must engage in their proficiency to raise up individuals and working toward a shared goal and purpose instead of relying on others to solve the problem. Irrevocably, diamond-level leaders engage multiple constituencies and build systems for organizational success. To that end, leaders who cultivate a culture of change by being the catalysts for change move from the chaos to the real context of problem-solving.)
The demand for leadership is straightforward and offers an open invitation for emerging leaders to instill trust, confidence and open communication in their direct reports. It centers on the leader’s ability; as Warren Bennis once said, “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.”
Additionally, as stated by Max DePree, “The first responsibility of a leader is to define reality. The last is to say thank you. In between, the leader is a servant.”
In the final analysis, there is a pathway for organizational and political success: It centers on meeting your constituencies’ needs and follows a servant’s heart. As Margaret Mead once affirmed, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, concerned citizens can change the world.”
Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has. We would be wise to heed these words.