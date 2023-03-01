edpiatt3

Piatt

Editor’s note: This week, Dr. Michael Burke is co-authoring this article with Dr. Piatt

A precipitous decline in the archaic norms of organizational behavior is more prevalent in today’s organizations with the advent of workers’ rights over corporate obligations. An emerging trend is quiet quitting, work apathy, distrust of senior leadership and management, work-life balance, spirituality, and a quest for unparalleled autonomy.

Given this new phenomena, the emerging leader must not only deal with these added dimensions but be prepared to manage and lead the workforce to meet the goals and objectives of the organization coupled with meeting the shifting needs of workforce. Next, Dr. Burke will explore and offer workable strategies for dealing with these mutable facets.

Dr. Michael Burke, Ed.D., is currently a doctoral advisor at Trevecca Nazarene University and a small business owner. He is a former high school Spanish teacher of 23 years and currently lives in New Lenox with his wife and three daughters.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University.

