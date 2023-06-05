edpiatt3

Piatt

As an astute observer of leadership and organizational challenges, I have recently seen a new phenomenon called "Act your Wage." To a certain degree, it is akin to "quiet quitting" and is a nefarious contrivance to decrease employee morale, increase organizational toxicity, and bring forth a culture of ineptitude and chaos.

As an organizational consultant, these emergent themes prevail when leadership is more concerned with profits over people, filling bodies rather than finding the right employees for the job and rewarding bad behavior. As Steve Gruenert and Todd Whitaker said, "The culture of any organization is shaped or [defined] by the worst behavior the leader is willing to tolerate."

An intriguing concept for any organization is dealing adequately and effectively with disgruntled or entitled employees who think their worth is much greater than their production and the quality of work they bring forth to the organization. As such, an interesting article written by Jack Kelly, "Acting your Wage is Detrimental to your Long-Term Career Success." I will highlight Kelly’s salient points and then offer my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

