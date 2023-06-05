As an astute observer of leadership and organizational challenges, I have recently seen a new phenomenon called "Act your Wage." To a certain degree, it is akin to "quiet quitting" and is a nefarious contrivance to decrease employee morale, increase organizational toxicity, and bring forth a culture of ineptitude and chaos.
As an organizational consultant, these emergent themes prevail when leadership is more concerned with profits over people, filling bodies rather than finding the right employees for the job and rewarding bad behavior. As Steve Gruenert and Todd Whitaker said, "The culture of any organization is shaped or [defined] by the worst behavior the leader is willing to tolerate."
An intriguing concept for any organization is dealing adequately and effectively with disgruntled or entitled employees who think their worth is much greater than their production and the quality of work they bring forth to the organization. As such, an interesting article written by Jack Kelly, "Acting your Wage is Detrimental to your Long-Term Career Success." I will highlight Kelly’s salient points and then offer my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
However, serving as an ominous precursor, what exactly is Act your Wage? A good operational definition of this spectacle is best illustrated when employees do only the job they are paid to do. For example, if you only make minimum wage, you should do the minimum amount of work. While those who engage in this ideology might think it is preserving their boundaries, nonetheless, it stagnates their potential for promotion, creates morale problems with other peers, and illuminates, rather brightly, that you are not a team player.
Equally compelling is Jack Kelly’s statement, "You may temporarily feel good when you say ‘no’ to your boss and assert your autonomy of not being forced into long hours without any appreciation or extra compensation. However, after a while, this attitude can become entrenched. It is an ‘us’ against ‘them’ mentality. Workers will spend more time extricating themselves from working than the actual work."
In the long run, the aftermath of Act your Wage creates more problems than solutions. Next, Kelly offers some compelling factors to consider when dealing with employees who engage in "Act your Wage."
1. Young people were dealt a bad hand: (The forerunner and eventual aftermath of 9/11 have caused consternation and fear for the millennials and Gen- Zers who have become disenchanted and disengaged with work due to the great financial crisis, the pandemic, wars, civil unrest and losing the formative years of their education through virtual learning due to COVID-19. The advent of rampant inflation and high-interest rates have directly impacted savings and have made it more complicated to purchase a new home, car and long-term discretionary spending.
Dealing with entry-level jobs or unpaid internships further exacerbates the issue. However, all is not lost for new employees or college graduates entering the workforce is their time to show diligence of excellence in the workplace. By standing out from your peers, you can ascend the trappings of "Act your Wage" and earn what you are entitled to by accomplishing the goals and objectives of the organization. If you want to get paid what you are worth, show the organization your true worth by being a team player and an outstanding employee who can accomplish any task assigned.)
2. You can do better than just scraping by: (Exceptional employees revel in the fact that they can accomplish the task at hand. Mediocre employees whine and complain that they are not paid enough and act accordingly. The key to any advancement and success is to ask what is expected of you and perform to a higher standard. If you feel underutilized or are not getting a "fair shake," ask your supervisor/manager how you can job-craft a solution to improve the situation. The demise of any employee is to coast and fly under the radar. Instead, become a beacon of hope by showing you are a team player, willing to go the extra mile, and rev up your engine to total capacity.
The result will enable you to become more noticeable to your team and manager. You will become noticed, others will want you on their team, and promotions will follow. Conversely, if your employer does not observe you for being an outstanding employee, you can leave for new opportunities with a stellar work ethic attached.)
3. How to find an Act-your-wage or quiet quitter. (With particular glee, disgruntled employees revel in the fact of creating confusion and engaging in toxic behaviors. Central to identifying these behaviors are employees who are not inclined to leave their jobs immediately or don’t hate what they do for a living but who are not motivated or energized, said Kelly. Telltale signs are employees who are always looking over their shoulders to see if anyone notices them when they are loafing, disengaging, cyber-surfing or doing anything but their assigned work.
Additionally, they often disappear for extended periods, conversing in non-productive conversations with their co-workers and are completely disengaged from their work. Once identified, it is incumbent for leaders and HR to take the requisite action to remedy or remove these employees if their behavior is not corrected within a short period.)
4. Disengaged at work: (According to a Gallup poll, only 33% of American workers are engaged in their jobs. More than 50% self-reported that they are just showing up and 17% describe themselves as "actively disengaged." While the preponderance of the evidence is frightening, disengaged or disgruntled workers engage in toxic behaviors such as talking badly about their managers behind their backs, gossiping, spreading rumors and treating customers rudely. Again, leaders cannot tolerate dissension in the organization. However, being engaged at work increases productivity, job satisfaction, promotions, and a sense of well-being and purpose as a contributing member of the organization.)
Organizational experts admonish us that just throwing more money or compensation is not likely to resolve employee’s feelings of being overworked or underrecognized. Compensation is a valuable recruiting tool for attraction but does not always correlate with being a great motivator for employees. Factors such as recognition, employee empowerment, career progression, personal and professional growth, exciting and challenging work, sense of achievement, job security, relationship with peers, subordinates, and other stakeholders, and a sense of belonging are proven to be dependable and unswerving predictors of the level of involvement and engagement of employees toward their job as discussed in the Black Oaks Strategies website.
In the final analysis, "Act your Wage" and "Quiet Quitting" are insidious strategies that disgruntled employees engage in and create a culture of confusion, strife, toxicity and dread for those left in their wake. Good employees become frustrated as they pick up the slack and eventually exit the organization from burnout.
Leaders must counter-balance these two unhealthy behaviors in the workplace and prepare the next wave of employees and leaders for the next tier of excellence. As Chris Grosser said, "Opportunities don’t happen; you create them."
And as old Uncle Milton Berle once said, "If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door." These are some wise words to heed in creating value and your worth.
Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu