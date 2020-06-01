“Chaos is merely order waiting to be deciphered,” said Jose Saramago. We are in the throes of chaos with the COVID 19: faulty assumptions leading to inaccurate modeling, media bias in reporting statistics and playing the blame game everyday with politicians blaming everyone but themselves for not being adequately prepared to not only deal with this crisis or any other.
An important theme connects any leadership issue-crisis to the clarity of intent, purpose and communication. Often, we hear only what we want to hear and miss the central issue of what the other person is articulating. The apparent order of the intent of the conversation morphs precipitously to a crisis of misunderstanding leading to fractured communications and relationships.
Given that great leadership ignites our passions with the organization’s purpose, excellent leaders exude the characteristics of employing and engaging in stellar communication strategies. An excellent article written by Mike Myatt titled, “10 Communication Secrets of Great Leaders,” shares some brilliant tips on howto engage others with exceptional communication tactics to reduce confusion and chaos. I will highlight Myatt’s salient points and then make my comments in parentheses on how to add this to your leadership domain.
At the minimum,as discussed by Myatt, the central issue in all communications is to keep in mind that communication is not about you, your opinions, your positions or your circumstances. It is about helping others by meeting their needs, understanding their concerns and adding value to their world. As such, here are the 10 central tactics to employ in developing communication stratagems to meet the needs of others, while simultaneously getting your ideas across.
1. Speak not with a forked tongue: (Practice and engage in trust. Trust begets trust and people will be more apt to listen and engage with people with whom they trust and understand. More importantly, trust is engendered when they believe you have their best interests at heart. Therefore,trust is created and earned with right acting, thinking, and evaluating.)
2. Get personal: (Speak with clarity of intent and purpose. Actively engage in dialog and not monologue. As the old phrase goes, “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” Personal relationships are based on caring.)
3. Get specific: (Speak with specificity and reduce any ambiguity. Clarity of intent and purpose eliminate confusion and the ensuing chaos form is communications. Speak with simplicity and be concise and cut to the chase.Save the flowery discourse for your creative writing class.)
4. Focus on the leave-behinds, not the takeaways: (What does your audience remember when you speak? Does your communication enable others to learn, gather information, align expectations, inspire action and spread the vision or does it leave others dazed and confused? Focus your agenda and inspire others to catch the vision, and, more importantly, share and transform it with you.
5. Have an open mind: (All too often leaders already know what they want to say and not necessarily hear when communicating with others. It's top-down communication with little room to clarifying or embracing dissenting opinions, views or opposing positions. Communication is stifled and interested parties hear the words but are not actively listening or engaged in your discourse.
Rather, be open-minded and be willing to have an honest dialogue where both parties can learn, adapt and apply.)
6. Shut-up and listen: (Great leaders know when to dial it up, dial it down, and dial it off (mostly down and off. Learn to listen and you might find the reason why we have two ears and only one mouth.)
7. Replace ego with empathy: (Great leaders employ Emotional Intelligence - simply put, changing the “I” to the collective “We.” Empathetic communicators display a level of authenticity and transparency to “feel what the other person is feeling.”
This empathetic communication transforms anger into respect and doubt into trust.)
8. Read between the lines: (Skilled leaders are adept at reading between the lines. They have the innate ability to understand what is not said,witnessed, or heard. Perceptive leaders read the minds of others (body language, intonation, etc.) to discern what is not being communicated. In turn,these skilled leaders further impassion others to share synchronicity of purpose.)
9. When you speak, know what you are talking about: (Skilled communicators have a technical command over the subject matter. These communicators add value by embracing the situation or topic and speaking with clarity, honesty and significance for the other party. It centers on addressing the “what” and “how” in the conversation for the next steps to be achieved.)
10. Speak to groups as individuals: (Great communicators can tailor a message fittingly from 10 people in a conference room or to 10,000 people in an auditorium. Thus, leaving the audience members feeling as if the speaker was talking directly to each one of them as an individual. Focus on establishing credibility, trust and rapport and make everyone feel as if you are talking directly to them.)
Above all else, Myatt exhorts us that the significant leadership lesson here is whenever you have a message to communicate (either directly, or indirectly through a third party) make sure said message is true and correct, well-reasoned, and substantiated by solid business logic that is specific,consistent, clear and accurate.
Spending a little extra time on the front-end of the messaging curve will likely save you from considerable aggravation and brain damage on the back end.
In the final analysis, great communicators are thought of as great listeners. By employing these above-mentioned 10 strategies, you will not only become a better communicator, but you will also become a better listener aswell. Again, you must keep in mind that for successful interactions to occur, your objective must be in alignment with those you are communicating with.
Speak with clarity of purpose and watch the chaos disappear.
Dr. EdwardPiatt, Ed.D., MBA, is an adjunct professor of business at Olivet NazareneUniversity in the MBA/MOL program. He also serves as an adjunct professor in the doctoral program and doctoral dissertation advisor at Trevecca Nazarene University. In addition, he is also an organizational consultant and specializes in Emotional Intelligence. He can be contacted through the DailyJournal at editors@daily-journal.com ordirectly at epiatt@olivet.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!