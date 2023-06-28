Whether you are a business owner, employee, or retired, taking steps now to prepare for a recession is long overdue. I have heard the somewhat foolish phrase by “rah-rah” motivational speakers, “When the next recession comes, I’ll choose not to participate!” Nice sentiment, but dangerous.

There are currently several warning signals or storm clouds on the horizon, including an inverted yield curve (where short-term interest rates pay higher yields than long-term bonds), rising interest rates that the Federal Reserve hopes will slow down the economy, an ongoing problem with inflation; and a paltry forecast for just 1% GDP growth this year.

Preparing for something you hope will never happen can be difficult because it involves sacrifice and wisdom. When I was the business programming director at the Center for Professional Development at Florida State University in the mid-1980’s, the State of Florida’s Department of Community Affairs commissioned FSU to develop in conjunction with the American Red Cross a hurricane shelter management course. This was in response after Hurricanes Kate and Elena struck the state in the fall of 1985. I was named the program’s principal investigator (director).

Don Daake, BS, MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and Florida State University. He is a business professor emeritus at Olivet. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.

