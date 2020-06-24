Editor’s note: This is a continuing discussion from my June 10 column.
I was “confessing” the other day to some professor friends that one of my professional areas of teaching and research-marketing, sales and advertising-used a lot of techniques that scrapping, fighting politicians use.
Marketing, sales and advertising are noble professions, but at times if carried too far, they can make us feel unhappy, unfulfilled and discontented. Just like the politicians of both parties, marketing must motivate us with a certain amount of discontent to get us to desire change. But it can be overdone and result in permanent dissatisfaction and depression. And I’ll throw in the news media as well. When carried to the extreme,everything is a crisis and an emergency.
All that having been said and trying myself not to fall into a black hole of despair, the past three to four months, paradoxically, have the potential to make us much more positive, content, thankful, and to reset our priorities for the future.
A few days ago, I saw an interview with the ever optimistic and effervescent 79-year-old Art Laffer, who was a leading economist in the Reagan administration and father of “supply-side” economics that gave us a 30-year prosperity run across the Reagan, Bush, Clinton and W. Bush administrations. He reminds us, that despite the current troubling times, we still have it so good and the outlook is more positive than ever. Some lessons in life can only be fully learned and embraced during difficult times.
I’ll briefly discuss four of them.
First, we tend to undervalue things that are plentiful and place a premium on scarce things. In January 2020 we took so much for granted: flying anywhere, anytime; the upcoming March Madness basketball tournament; our weekly trips to eat out at our favorite restaurants; concerts and festivals; and even going to work. As the economy has started to open back up, we now relish those things we were taking for granted.
But the other side of this is we have also discovered common ordinary things that we have might not even thought to value that much in the past. Such things as: more family time, getting to know our neighbors better that we rarely have seen, taking those small road trips just to get out of the house, and even binge-watching movies and shows as a family.
Secondly, as trying as the pandemic has been, we live in the best country in the world in terms of medical care. Often compared unfavorably to other countries on certain key statistics (such as access), no other country in the world has better technology, medical experts, pharmaceutical breakthroughs and increasingly information technology to manage our health. We have recently been watching a “Great Course” on Prime video by Dr. Dorsey Armstrong, professor at Purdue.
While I had heard about the Black death that hit Europe in the mid-1300s, I had no idea how devastating it was. In some countries and cities the death rate was as high as 50%. And in extreme cases such as Avignon in France up to 60-70% of the population was wiped out. Imagine not having an explanation for the plague, but also no treatment or cures. Entire families with six or seven kids were wiped out. We are fortunate to live our lives in the 20th and 21st centuries. Even up until the early 20th Century, we had no cures or treatments to control outbreaks of malaria, smallpox and polio.
Of course, we can always improve medicine and pharmacology, including better access for all Americans to healthcare, and better price control. Despite whether it be naysayer politicians, marketing scare messages, or the attention-seeking news media, things overall are still very good. Thank God you live in an era where wen can limit the carnage and have millions of dedicated people working each day in research to be even better prepared for the future.
Third, I think we all know how important small businesses are as well as such facilities as our libraries, museums and social service agencies. In a way, I think the lock down of many businesses was not quite fair. Without being critical of merchants such as big box stores such as Walmart, Menards, Kroger’s, Jewel and so forth, they were given, in my opinion, an unfair advantage because they were deemed essential. And yet large food stores sell lots of general merchandise that compete directly with small businesses that were forced to stay closed.
And some of the large home supply stores also sell a great deal of food items. As we recover let’s not forget the so-called “non-essential” stores. Just as we are urged to support small business, patronize some of these businesses a little more. If you go to a salon, make your tips a little bigger. To our public policy makers, rethink your strategies, so if we are faced with such a problem in the future, a fairer protocol is developed.
Finally, most of us have learned and can benefit from what we have learned about functioning in a digital world. Whether it is tele-medicine, online church services, banking online, ordering food for delivery, the digital world is notjust an expression, but is changing our lives. Over the weekend, I heard a sermon by Tim Purcell, who is the district superintend of the Iowa/Minnesota District of the Wesleyan Church. We were camping and working at Cedar Springs Camp in northern Iowa. The local church held an outdoor Father’s Day service. Purcell put it this way: “We used to be a physical church with a digital presence. Now we need to be a digital church with a physical presence.”
In the end, good lessons can be learned from difficult times. If you have come upon some additional lessons, please contact me. I’ll share any of these in a future column.
