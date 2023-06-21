edpiatt3

Piatt

In a world plagued by chaos, rising interest rates, and fiscal and political uncertainty, our national news is rife with doses of daily despair. It’s no wonder most people do not watch the news on TV as it rarely reports anything uplifting or blissful.

However, despite this calamitous reporting of deleterious events, we can increase our enrichment through what Ralph Marston unequivocally specified, “Make it a habit to tell people thank you. To express your appreciation, sincerely and without the expectation of anything in return, truly appreciate those around you, and you will soon find many others around you. Truly appreciate life, and you will find you have more of it.”

The common themes of leadership and organizational failure often result when appreciation is neglected, and a culture of despair ensues. Diamond-level leaders, on the other hand, intuitively understand the psychological enhancement of practicing and disseminating appreciation for others within the organization and external stakeholders. An appealing article on toolshero.com, “Appreciation Leadership: theory and principles,” offers some compelling advice to the leading practitioner. I will highlight this article’s salient points and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

