I like to write with an optimistic outlook in most of my columns. After the last year and a half, most of us are looking for good news.
And you thought you were done with taxes for this year. No it is just the beginning. But frankly, I also feel I have a responsibility to keep our readers informed so they can effectively plan.
Whatever your views, call and write your respective officials at the local, state and federal levels and make your views known. One disclaimer, I’m a fiscal conservative. But I have come to those positions by studying economics and reflecting on my experience over the past 53 years of my career. And like most of you, I have payed lots of taxes.
First, a little good news. The people of Illinois rejected the proposed hike in Illinois Income Tax that would have been aimed at the “wealthy.” In fact, it would have hit the already battered small businesses especially hard. It would have further contributed to the growing threat of inflation.
Again on the positive side we are finally starting to see in Illinois and Kankakee County, many projects on roads and bridges. The surrounding area has started to see long-needed improvements. At least some of the gas tax increases are actually being spent on the intended purpose.
I feel fortunate to live in Bourbonnais, which is well managed in my opinion and it gets a very small portion on my property taxes. And I think most of our communities in this area are well-governed. While a bit painful, the sales tax increases in Kankakee and Bradley have helped to ease these cities’ budget problems.
Finally, Illinois is one of the few states that does not tax your pension or social security income. But stay vigilant. There has been talk from time to time about doing away, at least partially, with the IRA and pension withdrawal exemptions.
Next, somewhat bad news. We are starting to feel the impact of increases in auto licensing fees. In the last year, we have seen auto licenses increase by a third. And actually by nearly 100% over what they were when I moved to Illinois in 1995.
If this money is directed into the proper coffers, I might be more supportive. But when Illinois increased licensing fees, one has to wonder why the state did not take a small portion of these fees to increase Jesse White’s budget to hire more DMV workers. Why is it that routinely, when you drive by the DMV office, long lines stretch out the door, even on rainy days?
While they have improved many online services and have waived some of the processing fees for online transactions, it still is an embarrassment that these long lines remain. Rather than just put up with this, call our local representatives: State Rep. Jackie Haas and Sen. Patrick Joyce, to raise heck.
We know many people, including myself, who have driven all the way to Watseka for quicker service. But what a waste of gasoline. Those of you who are “green-conscious” also need to pressure the state to increase the staff locally to eliminate this waste of time and energy.
Another issue of concern. I just got our property tax bill — a grand total of 17 line items and a substantial increase. The increase was almost 6.3%. Now let me ask you, did your wages go up that much this year?
Or for those of us on Social Security, let me remind you, our benefits for 2021 went up a paltry 1.3% — most of which was eaten up by increased Medicare premiums.
Across the last few years, I have talked to many people about to retire. Many of them are shocked to find out if their outside income from working part time, pensions, or 401k’s is above a certain modest level, a portion of their Social Security will be taxed.
Here’s an example: You have worked hard your whole life. Suppose you receive a $30,000-a-year pension, and your spouse takes $30,000 in an IRA withdrawal. Also, to keep yourself busy, both of you get part-time jobs and earn a total of $10,000 additional income.
Furthermore, suppose your combined Social Security equals $50,000 before Medicare is deducted. Here is what will happen: Up to 85% of your Social Security will be taxed at 12%, meaning you will owe an additional $5,100 in federal taxes (or if you have a much higher retirement income, some of it will be taxed at a 22% rate.) To help estimate what your situation may be, I refer you to this excellent free calculator calcxml.com/calculators/how-much-of-my-social-security-benefit-may-be-taxed
Finally, the potentially dreadful implications of proposals now in Congress. Although not a direct tax, many economists consider inflation as the cruelest tax of all. The new President campaigned on the basis that no taxpayer who earns less than $400,000 would see a tax increase.
But on a practical basis, this is not true. Consider the recent 50% increase in the price of gas in the last few months. This increase hits everyone, and the lowest income sector takes the most significant hit.
While much of the stimulus money was necessary and used to save the economy, the newly proposed budget for fiscal 2022 could raise inflation to 3-5% or higher. Likely, in the next year or so, the Federal Reserve will be forced to raise interest rates, forcing up mortgage rates, car loans,and credit card rates.
One of the proposals now being discussed is a capital gains rate increase to as high as 39.6% retroactive to April 2021. While it doesn’t seem to affect most of us “non-rich” people, it could be devastating to small business owners (who have already been battered by COVID); and potentially harmful to farmers; and those who have worked hard, sacrificed and invested a substantial part of their income rather than being spendthrifts.
Do not buy into the class warfare arguments that everyone must pay their fair share. Supposedly, the wealthy and corporations are not doing so. While that may be true in some cases, by and large, “tax, the rich” is a deceitful ploy. Ultimately, the middle class and even the poor will pay higher prices.
Companies who have their taxes raised will tend to employ fewer people and pass along their taxes in higher prices. For all of us who spend money in this country, we will pay for those higher corporate tax rates. And many companies will again take their jobs offshore.
As to their paying their fair share? Everyone living in this country gets significant benefits such as national defense, public health, necessary protective regulations, national parks and a safety net on income. And yet, almost 50% of the population pays virtually no federal income taxes for these benefits.
Believe me, I’m not a one-percenter, let alone in the top 10%, but here are the stunning figures on what people in this country actually pay: the top 5% of earners pay 59%; the top 15% is 70 %, and the top half of taxpayers 96.4%. The bottom 50% pay only 3.6%.
In summary, the top 1 percent paid a greater share of individual income taxes (38.5 percent) than the bottom 90 percent combined (29.9 percent).
Under new Biden proposals, many income groups will actually see huge new transfer payments. Fair? You can be the judge, but to say that the rich are not paying their fair share is true. They are paying far beyond their fair share.
Many extreme proposals are in Congress right now. Decide what you may, but make sure you are at least informed — getting someone else to pay sounds good. But the reality is that free money will be paid for not only by the rich but especially by the middle class, your children and grandchildren.
It will be in the form of higher prices, higher taxes, and a cruel 1980s-like stagflation if we are not very careful.