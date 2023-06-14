Many of you will remember or have at least heard the classic song “Signs” by the Canadian rock group The Five Man Electrical Band, released in 1970 and rereleased as a single in 1971. It reached No. 3 on the Hot Billboard Chart and became the signature song of the group and went on to sell 2 million copies worldwide.
In writing this column for so many years, I have dished out so much advice. A bit like the song but with a twist. “Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read my advice.” Across the years, I have told you that most of my columns are, first and foremost, directed at myself.
The problem that all of us have is we are overloaded with information. My wife bought a book at Goodwill for $2.99 — “8,789 Words of Wisdom.” Each year we hear and speak millions of words. But transforming information into knowledge and then into wisdom and behavior is a much more complicated process. As I paged through the book, I realize how many of these clever phrases and sayings, if thoroughly followed, could take a lifetime to implement.
That brings me back to my columns. I write the columns and try to put into practice what I’m suggesting to you, the reader. But they tend to fade away when yet another hot topic comes along. This is just human nature. Rather than despair, I’m convinced that selecting a few great ideas and reminding ourselves of them (perhaps even printing and posting them) will yield the best outcomes in developing our character, relationships and life habits.
So I now want to share four of my favorite ideas I’ve written about across the years. Two to three times in the months ahead, I will share another four or five. If you want more details on any of these, you can visit my website of past articles daakecomments.wordpress.com. Approximately 200 past Daily Journal articles are posted there. The database is searchable and entirely free to you to read and share with others as you see fit.
1. If you want to learn something really well, teach it. After struggling through five statistics courses during my Ph.D. program, I asked to teach the business statistics course when I joined Olivet. While I did a reasonably good job, I had to teach it five or six times before developing a very deep understanding of the field. I make no apologies for that.
Some scholars say to fully master a field, you need to spend 10,000 hours. On the other hand, Abhishek Kale advocates the 100-hour rule. He believes that with 100 hours of deep concentrated study on a narrow topic, you can master it enough to be useful. Whatever the number, look for opportunities to learn and then share with others.
“Teaching is more than imparting knowledge; it is inspiring change. Learning is more than absorbing facts; it is acquiring understanding.” — William Arthur Ward
2. Apply positive psychology concepts, and your life and your appreciation of life will increase exponentially. There are dozens of books written on positive psychology backed up with hundreds of scientific research articles from institutions such as Penn, Harvard, Michigan and others. There are many subtopics, but the one I have found most helpful is gratefulness.
Every day or once a week or whatever works for you, put pen to paper and write down all the things you are grateful for. (My book or Audible recommendation is Janice Kaplan’s “The Gratitude Diaries.”) I too often try to just think about these things, but the process of actually writing them down magnifies the power by a factor of 10. “Gratitude is a powerful catalyst for happiness. It’s the spark that lights a fire of joy in your soul.” — Amy Collette
3. Continue to work on your emotional intelligence. Both Ed and I have written many articles about EI, and with good reason. Like positive psychology, it is a significant breakthrough that must be practiced by leaders, managers, workers and all of us. The best book, in my opinion, you can buy to start with is the now classic book “Emotional Intelligence 2.0” by Dr. Travis Bradberry and Dr. Jean Greaves. It has sold over two million of copies.
For about $15, the book gives you two opportunities to do a confidential personal online assessment and many specific ideas to improve your EI in four sectors: self-awareness; awareness of others; self-management; management of others.
“What really matters for success, character, happiness, and lifelong achievements is a definite set of emotional skills – your EQ — not just purely cognitive abilities that are measured by conventional IQ tests.” — Daniel Goleman
4. As you press the “add” button in your life, remember to hit the “subtract” button as well. We will all have stress in our lives, but much of it is self-imposed. In work environments, asking employees to do more and more without deleting less critical things is way too common. This leads your best employees to stress out, experience health issues, or even leave.
The less dedicated employees will engage in “retiring on the job” or, as we put it these days, quiet quitting. As a society, we have an embarrassment of riches in terms of so many good things to occupy our time, such as work, sports, recreational activities and family activities. If we are not careful, recreation, leisure and work can lead to an overtaxed schedule. In retirement, it might even be worse. So we need to reexamine our priorities and find the subtract button.
“When you have too many top priorities, you effectively have no top priorities.” — Stephen Covey
During these next few weeks and months, I will keep reminding myself of these “signs” and advice. Rather than view these in a negative light as the song “Signs” does, I choose to view them as a great opportunity. Perhaps one or two of them can help you as well. I hope so.
Don Daake, BS, MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and Florida State University. He is a Professor Emeritus at Olivet. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.