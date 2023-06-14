Many of you will remember or have at least heard the classic song “Signs” by the Canadian rock group The Five Man Electrical Band, released in 1970 and rereleased as a single in 1971. It reached No. 3 on the Hot Billboard Chart and became the signature song of the group and went on to sell 2 million copies worldwide.

In writing this column for so many years, I have dished out so much advice. A bit like the song but with a twist. “Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read my advice.” Across the years, I have told you that most of my columns are, first and foremost, directed at myself.

The problem that all of us have is we are overloaded with information. My wife bought a book at Goodwill for $2.99 — “8,789 Words of Wisdom.” Each year we hear and speak millions of words. But transforming information into knowledge and then into wisdom and behavior is a much more complicated process. As I paged through the book, I realize how many of these clever phrases and sayings, if thoroughly followed, could take a lifetime to implement.

Don Daake, BS, MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and Florida State University. He is a Professor Emeritus at Olivet. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.

