Every year around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season, when there is lots of good cheer, sharing, and generosity.We hear hopeful and wishful expressions like, “I wish this spirit could last all year round.”
Of course, when the holidays are past, we go back to our usual patterns in living. Now that it appears we are emerging from the worse of the COVID-19 lockdowns, we would most certainly say, “We sure don’t want to repeat this experience again.”
But I want to present a different take on it. During this difficult time, we have seen many positive human actions and economic responses that are worth continuing as things get back to a new normal. Let me discuss four of these.
First, an increased focus on kindness. We have seen a lot of people step up to help their family, friends, and even those they do not know. For the most part, citizens have respected limitations on not hoarding, wearing protective devices, and observing social distancing. I have even noticed kind actions in traffic, deferring to others at four-way stops, allowing people to change lanes, and so forth.
Of course, there are always jerks who follow you at five feet or like the motorcycle that passed us twice in a no-passing zones within five minutes. But that has been the exception. Even in the food store with “cart traffic jams,” there seems to be more courtesy.
Having spent a lot of time at Lowe’s, Menards and Ace Hardware, my perception is that the staff (who are certainly under a significant amount of stress) have been especially helpful. I think many of us consider these people as heroes. They are as significant as healthcare workers and first responders. And I must admit, as someone who is often critical of the millennial generation, that the level of service, kindness, and helpfulness of these young people has never been higher.
Secondly, an increased focus on our economic connectivity. We hear about how we are all connected, but the reality of us being co-dependent (in a positive way) has been brought home. Being deprived of restaurants, hair salons, gift shops and other businesses deemed“nonessential” makes us realize there is no such thing.
We understand the need for the quarantine, but as we open back up, I hope we have a renewed appreciation for all businesses, social service agencies, and churches. To the degree that we can, I am confident that we have been and will continue to be extra generous with our giving, tipping and thankfulness. We have already patiently demonstrated our concern by the long lines at drive-thrus and by placing carry-out orders.
Third, continue alternative means of contact. Place those calls, greet your neighbors (at a safe distance), and if you are a social media aficionado, make your comments and responses thoughtful. By the way, I have put myself on a short leash regarding Facebook. And I have noticed many of my friends have done the same. There are just too many hot-button issues I have to stay away from.
I have discovered a revolutionary concept — it is named dialing and calling. Were you aware that smartphones can do more than text messaging and social media? You don’t even have to get permission from the phone company to place long-distance phone calls. Who needs your encouraging phone call today?
I have been working outside my house a lot doing some significant remodeling, including painting my house, mowing the lawn and conducting general repair work.
People from blocks around are out taking walks. I think we have met more neighbors and their dogs in the last 10 weeks than we have in the previous 22 years. Just being out in the fresh air makes people smile and want to greet each other.
The next step is to not only say “Hi” but introduce ourselves. This walking around the neighborhood is undoubtedly a healthy throwback to the decades of the 1950s and 1960s.
Finally, use this as a time to keep learning and listen to music to lift your spirits. Kids are required to learn online. And with the somewhat restricted activities with festivals canceled, pools being closed and programs being cut, alternatives are needed.
There are so many excellent Internet sites that allow you to explore the world virtually. One of particular relevance is Khanacademy.com. They provide genuinely free courses on math (basic and advanced), science, test prep, arts and the humanities. They offer resources not only for young learners but also for teachers and parents. And read more books.
And as I have pointed out in a previous column, Amazon Prime continues to add incredible educational programs on their streaming service. Also, if you are an Alexa owner, for about $5 a month, you have access to millions of songs of all genres on demand. You can request by type of music, composer or artist.
Two of our “get-up songs” in the morning are Dean’s Martin’s “Carolina in the Morning” and Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry Be Happy.”
Or check out locally raised Bourbonnais resident Shawn James’ music such as his original “The Weakend,” by searching on Google (He is now based in Seattle but has performed in hundreds of US-Canadian cities and more than 60 European cities.) He is a rising national and international blues/rock/folk artist. Also, checkout his cover on YouTube of Bill Wither’s “Ain’t No Sunshine” (It was recorded in Madrid, Spain, and now has had more than 20 million views on youtube.com/watch?v=fIdnpjceg9A.
In summary,when things get back to normal, hopefully, there will be a new and better normal.
