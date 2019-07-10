“Freedom is the open window through which pours the sunlight of the human spirit and human dignity.” — Herbert Hoover
As often happens, holidays fall in the middle of the week and yet they are significant enough to warrant reflection several days before and after. I trust you all had a wonderful and safe Fourth of July this past Thursday.
The congregation at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Palos Heights was treated to a special guest sermon from Dr. Wayne Basch, who retired last year after 41 years of service. The Fourth of July theme about both “freedom from and freedom for” is something I had never thought about before.
I certainly cannot do justice to his sermon, but the theme is a striking one which I would like to share a few thoughts. Bausch explained both spiritual and secular implications of the from and for duality.
The holiday has such a variety of meanings for us. Beyond the barbecues, hotdogs, fireworks, picnics and celebrations, it is ike Memorial Day and Veterans Day, hopefully a time of reflection and thankfulness for the sacrifice of millions of Americans would fought and forfeited for our continued freedoms.
Abraham Lincoln immortalized this in the Gettysburg address “that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion.”
If you ever get a chance to watch the PBS Ken Burns’ series (currently on Netflix) on of any of the wars — especially World War II — it is hard to fathom the dreadfulness and sacrifice our men and women at home and overseas went though. Frankly, I think it should be a requirement of every high school graduate to watch these films before graduation.
It is human nature, I think to focus of what we have freedoms from: freedom from tyranny, freedom from being arrested for criticizing the government, freedom from unlawful search and seizure and other freedoms guaranteed by the Bill of Rights and the US. Constitution.
In President Franklin Roosevelt’s 1941 State of the Union message, he immortalized four freedoms “the freedom of speech and expression, the freedom to worship God in his own way, freedom from want and freedom from fear.”
Of course it is not uncommon to hear uniformed citizen’s spout, “Well, this is America and I can say and do whatever I want.”
Freedom has costs and responsibilities that go with it. But Bausch put it in a more compelling way. We have freedom for a whole variety of actions and activities to make our fellow citizens and our country a better place. While there are dozen of “fors ”let me share three with you.
The freedom to share our financial resources with those less fortunate. America is a wealthy country. We have been blessed with people from all over the world with ambition and abilities. We, like few other countries, have been blessed with vast natural resources.
And while we may complain at times about taxes being too high, most of us have abundant disposal income to provide help to charitable cause including helping needy people, supporting children’s activities, the arts, and houses of worship. We are blessed with our freedom for generosity.
While we have freedom to criticize and disagree, we also have the more powerful freedom to encourage and build up others. It is a gift we can bestow on others. Can you imagine living in a country where you had to look over your shoulder to check if some authority were monitoring your every word good and bad?
There are such countries in the world. Most of us simply do not use our ability to speak out and praise those around us whether it be a co-worker, employer, employee, family member or those that serve us on a daily basis.
Again too many people think that freedom of speech is license to say whatever we want no matter how profane, vulgar or hurtful. While in one sense that may be true, it really is ill-advised.
On the other hand, we have freedom for restraining what we say if is it unkind and or untrue. We can apply the famous Rotary’s four-way test. 1. Is it the TRUTH? 2. Is it FAIR to all concerned? 3. Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? 4. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all?
Next we have the freedom taking our God given abilities and using and developing them for not only our own benefit but others. Literally millions of immigrants over the past 300 or more years have come to America from countries where they had little or no opportunity to move out of a caste-like system that locked in their future. And this continues today.
For those of us born in this country, it is way too easy to complain about this or that, but if you talk to first-generation immigrants to the United States, they enthusiastically praise their golden opportunities of having the freedom for building a new life.
I could go on longer about our freedoms. But at this point, I want ask you to pause and think for a couple of minutes about this simple but yet profound idea of what is your freedom is for. As simple as the idea is, I had never thought about it in this way and I suspect many, if not most of you, have ever put it into these terms. Using our great gifts for not only ourselves but for the welfare of others profoundly honors those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
