Editor’s note: Guest co-author is Darren Blair.
During the past year, the country has been having a national debate about minimum wages, what is a livable wage and related issues. It’s true — everyone should be valued as a human being regardless of how much they can produce.
But in a modern economy, the fact is one’s pay is based on how much value they can add to their organization or company. To demand a $15 minimum wage if you are only adding $10 of value is not sustainable.
Your employer must earn a margin to pay for their expenses, your benefits and capital invested. On the other hand, if you add $50 per hour and are only being paid $20, you should receive a raise, or you likely are to leave and go elsewhere.
The debate about who gets what is ongoing, healthy and never-ending. At times, though, it does get out of hand when we talk about CEOs, Hollywood celebrities and sports figures who negotiate in millions.
Because none of our readers (that we’re aware of) negotiate in millions, let’s bring it back to our level. From the start, when our employees first get hired, they want to come into the organization and be good at what they do. Sometimes, college graduates, with their sparkling new degrees, are shocked they don’t immediately get major responsibilities or that corner office.
When a genuinely professional organization hires a person, they want the new member to add as much value as possible. But seasoned leaders might wish this happened during time as opposed to seeing overnight success without sustainability.
On the other hand, there are rough and tumble workplaces where there is virtually no training and development. Frankly, they don’t care about your long-term future. They just throw you into the deep water and let you sink or swim.
If a new employee comes in and instantly adds value (from their relatively limited perspective as a new employee), there is a potential danger. They either can burnout or not know where to go from their entry point. Without leadership, this type of employee will continue to blindly grind and grind until they might not even be sure what they are supposed to be doing. Or they could become lost and no longer see their self-worth.
Our advice: If you find yourself in one of these organizations, stay just as long as you have to and then get out. Find a professional organization that will value you. Find a career rather than just a job.
What does it mean to be of value and add value in a high quality organization? Here are four key points.
First, these organizations make it a practice of hiring the best people and developing them. They seek both value added from the employee but also add long-term value to their employees. Ironically, in many cases, they don’t pay the highest wages. But when considering their total package of benefits — both tangible and intangible — they are the best places to work. They also understand value-added comes in a variety of forms, including a positive attitude, emotional intelligence, a deep curiosity and the desire to learn.
Secondly, great companies have a developmental plan to advance your career. They have strong orientation programs. In some cases, this might be a six-month up to two-year process. Beyond that, they will frequently discuss your career path with you. They also provide useful and honest evaluations and are open to hearing their employees’ assessments of the company by using a 360 assessment process or equivalent.
Third, professional companies help you discover your strengths and weaknesses. There are many articles on the topic of adding value to an organization. These articles encourage employees and leaders to know their strengths. But too often they don’t give concrete sources to help evaluate these.
That is too bad because there are many quality instruments out on the web. But be careful because many of them are not reliable. We highly recommend the VIA Survey of Character Strengths at the Authentic Happiness site authentichappiness.sas.upenn.edu.
In addition to the VIA, you’ll have access to a series of high quality, science-based instruments on optimism, gratitude, happiness, grit and many more.
Fourth, as both Ed Piatt and Don Daake have written about during the past 10 years, the best organizations take their culture seriously. New employees are fully briefed about the culture and are expected to not only to support it but to add value by finding new ways to apply the culture.
It’s common for employees not to understand why companies don’t promote exclusively from within. One of the reasons is when employees who have worked in other organizations join yours, they add value by freshening up the culture.
During the past 20 years, Daake has visited and gotten to know the industrial giants of Caterpillar and John Deere. In some product categories, they are direct competitors. Their cultures are both driven by excellence, but they are different in many ways as well.
They are both successful but can learn from one another. So from time to time, you’ll see these two companies hire employees from the competitor. Incidentally, one of the reasons the best organizations like to hire even inexperienced, new college graduates is because they bring in entirely new ideas.
Finally, it needs to be said, employees can “pigeonhole” themselves if they define themselves by just who they are now. They need to be open to the new value they can bring to the organization in the long term by constant growth. That is one of the practical reasons the most professional companies want to know where you see yourself in five years.
