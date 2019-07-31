“What is your legacy?” A profound and often philosophical question in which sages have grappled and pondered for millenniums. From another perspective, rock ‘n’ roll icon John Mellencamp sang in one of his songs, “But I know you’ve got to stand for something or you’re going to fall for anything.”
I will describe how these two statements above coalesce shortly.
Recently, a person texted me that question, “What is your legacy?” I was excited to answer this question. Despite the fact of being friends for several years, we never once had a deep philosophical discussion regarding the meaning of life, our purpose, or even our legacy.
As a doctoral professor who teaches ethics and encourages others to move to the next level of excellence, I provided a three-tiered deep philosophical response to his question. He replied, “NO, WHAT IS YOUR LEGACY?”
After I pondered his apparent lack of understanding to my initial and deeply reflective response to him, it occurred to me he was asking what my legacy was, since I had no children. I then asked him what his legacy was?
He replied, “To be a nice person.” Certainly not a legacy in my mind, as our legacy extends way beyond being a nice person. It is what we leave behind that determines our legacy.
Consequently, this article is dedicated to the millions of people who are professors, teachers, coaches, military service men and women, police and fire personnel, clergy, and others who may have had children and lost them, or may never have had children at all, but nevertheless, have had and continue to have an overpowering influence on the lives with whom they interact with on a daily basis.
It’s important to recognize first our purpose in life. As I have written before, my purpose was solidified in my doctoral studies when one of our political science professors shouted out in class one day, “What is your purpose?”
I spiritually was awakened, and waited for his response, when he quoted one of my favorite philosophers (and current friend on Facebook) Frederick Buechner, who I will paraphrase. “Your purpose in life is where your deepest gladness meets the world’s deepest sadness.”
Therefore, take the gifts which God has given to you and take them to the streets where they are needed. Let your gifts shine forth and help those in need.
Secondly, our legacy. While I will not debate the merits of anyone’s legacy, mine certainly follows a different trajectory.
Third, for me, and a value certainly presented in one of my favorite movies, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” As George Baiely contemplates suicide, Clarence Odbody, the guardian angel, said to him, “All you can take with you is that which you have given away.”
Pearls of wisdom, and one in which I have taken to heart. All we can take with us (our legacy) are those things in which we have indeed given away with our time, resources, prayers and actions. It’s more than being politically correct and being a nice person, rather, it is a deep and profoundly purposeful-lived life, where we have impacted, motivated, and inspired others to move to a higher form of excellence.
Being a servant and transformational leader are the tenets of my legacy, and rests on the triad of service to others, making the world a bit better than I found it, and taking my God-given talents and meeting the needs of others.
Another pivotal example of misguided legacy as in the case of the political arena, where we see politicians pandering to voters by offering free college, free health care, free monthly stipends, and free everything. While certainly negating the basic economic issue of, “There is no such thing as a free lunch,” which is apparently lost on them.
Taxes will certainly rise and the very rights they are promising you will be controlled in parcel and in totality by the government. A certain legacy of disaster at best.
In the final analysis, our legacy (the dash between our birth date and date of death on our tombstone, is nothing more than a hash mark. What does that hash mark truly represent in your life? We influence people every day by what we say and do, what we write, create and share, and all that influence adds up.
This is best summed up by Peter Strople who stated, “Legacy is not leaving something for people. It is leaving something in people!”
As you may have determined by now, and as made famous by the Capital One commercial, “What is in your wallet,” I would like to ask you to reflect on, “What is in your legacy wallet?” Thoughts to ponder, and as further illustrated by Mellencamp, “But I know you’ve got to stand for something or you’re going to fall for anything.”
