We are constantly inundated with the marketing concept of quality food served at lightning speed (fast food). However, in my recent travels, I have been plagued with poor service, bad food, and witnessed incompetent employees and managers at some of our local restaurants.
As an ethics and leadership doctoral professor, it pains me to witness mediocre service and employees that go through the motions of doing their job, while their managers are often impervious to the needs of their customers.
My friend and I recently dined at a local hamburger establishment. Prior to ordering our food, I asked the server if we could use the coupon from the local paper, and she replied, “only one to a customer.”
In the past, this establishment would allow up to four people to use one coupon. I asked in amazement, “when was this new policy implemented as it was not specifically stated on the coupon?”
The server replied, “I don’t know, and the policy was just changed.”
I said, “OK, it would have been nice to have known that information prior, but being in a hurry, I placed my order anyway. We waited more than 40 minutes for our food that was inadvertently served to another couple, and the server apologized and said the kitchen lost our order.
Exasperated, and profoundly disturbed by this sequence of events, our food finally came after I said I wanted to speak to the manager, who by the way, was too busy cooking to address our concerns, and received a half-hearted apology from the server and a reduced bill of $1.56 for our troubles.
My second bad experience was at a national fast-food chain where there was one register open and approximately 20 people in line waiting to order their food at the height of the noon rush hour. Several workers were prepping the food at a pace to see who could be the slowest.
The manager replied to one of the customers, “I should have given them a beatdown,” and laughed. Not quite sure if this contextual syntax was figural or literal, but severely inappropriate to say the least.
One of the customers laughed and said, “This was like the Army, where you hurry up and wait.”
I replied, “At least the Army was paying you for the privilege of waiting, and here we are paying for the opportunity to obtain mediocre food at a snail’s pace.”
The irony was this establishment has a misdirected and confusing mission statement on the wall with the saying. “We serve everything fresh.” I said to some aggravated customers that they should change the word “fresh” to “slow.”
Clearly, these are not the norms for the restaurant industry, however, as an astute observer who teaches advanced marketing at the graduate level, I was disturbed by the callousness of the workers and the utter disdain of managers who tolerated mediocrity and ignored the needs of the customers. If fast food is to be a convenience, these two restaurants were doing their worst to disregard the needs of their customers, and offer, at best, substandard service with significant wait times.
Yet, I constantly hear the phrase, “Buy local.” While in agreement with that term and ideology, it is incumbent for these local establishments, who often bemoan the fact our local population does not support them, need to take a deep look at the value proposition from the customer’s viewpoint.
The business literature defines a customer value proposition as “A well-defined and persuasive marketing statement related to a specific product or service that details the reasons why a consumer would benefit from purchasing it. A business will typically use a customer value proposition as part of its marketing strategy to consumers, rather than using it internally among staff, suppliers or distributors.”
At its core, a value proposition usually communicates:
- The problem you solve.
- The benefits of your product or service.
- Why you are better than the competition?
Therefore, if you can’t answer these simple questions above, then you do not have a customer value proposition, and customers will become bewildered as you are not meeting their needs. From this perspective, and one certainly worth noting, here are seven examples of some great customer value propositions:
1. Uber – The Smartest Way to Get Around
2. Apple iPhone – The Experience IS the Product
3. Unbounce – A/B Testing Without Tech Headaches
4. Slack – Be More Productive at Work with Less Effort
5. Digit – Save Money Without Thinking About It
6. LessAccounting – Bookkeeping, Without the Hassle
7. CrazyEgg – Website Behavior Tracking at an Unbeatable Price
Given these value propositions, it’s readily apparent these companies utilized creative thinking and engaged in critical thinking to come up with some notable propositions that captured the very essence of their products. It would be wise to take the time to reflect on your own organizational customer value proposition to determine are you really serving the customer, or are they serving you?
Remember, in the end, and as described by Maximillian Degenerez, “Once you have tasted excellence, you cannot go back to mediocrity.”
These two restaurants would be wise to heed this dictum.
