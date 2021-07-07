Our country is plagued with narcissistic political leaders who care more about what is in it for them than what is in it for their followers or constituencies.
We see the advent of hyperbole and the escalation of “us versus them” every day in the national media. It’s a strategy known for centuries — divide and conquer. If you are concerned about the other half of the country (them), you have no time to focus on the inadequacies of the elected leader.
In light of these strategies, poor leadership can be loosely characterized by the leader’s lack of ability to provide direction to the team, and furthermore, it may stem from their lack of vision. Additionally, these ineffectual leaders don’t set clear expectations, which promotes dissension, lack of communication and a culture of mistrust.
Even in these challenging times, leadership is needed now more than ever. Unfortunately, we have seen narcissistic, self-absorbed leaders who create dissonance at every turn. These non-emotionally intelligent leaders are toxic and destroy not only their direct reports but their organizations as well.
Emotionally intelligent leaders understand this one simple concept: It is about changing the narcissistic-egotistical “I” to the relationship-centered “We.” Therefore, emotionally intelligent leaders subscribe to the tenets of John Maxwell, who brilliantly articulated, “Success is when you add value to yourself. Significance is when you add value to others.”
A seismic shift occurs when diamond-level leaders enhance their teams by creating value, trust, open communication, clear directions and hold others accountable for their actions. As such, I would like to share 11 stellar leadership quotes that can propel your leadership abilities and make your organization thrive and prosper. I will add my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. “Every time you have to speak, you are auditioning for leadership.” — James Humes. (Be careful with your words as they are measured and can’t be taken back after spoken. Think before you speak and speak with clarity of purpose and the intent to understand and add value to the conversation.)
2. ”You are not here merely to make a living. You are here to enable the world to live more amply, with greater vision, with a finer spirit of hope and achievement. You are here to enrich the world, and you impoverish yourself if you forget the errand.” — Woodrow Wilson. (Aristotle exhorted us to follow this dictum, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.”
Therefore, live your purpose with a vision to take your talents and help those in need. We are enriched by giving ourselves away to make the world a better place by adding significance. Pursue excellence in everything you do and watch the world become enriched by your example.)
3. ”A good leader leads the people from above them. A great leader leads the people from within them.” — M.D. Arnold. (The hallmark of outstanding leadership is providing the opportunity for others to lead as well. A great leader not only leads by example but inspires others to do great things.)
4. ”Don’t follow the crowd, let the crowd follow you.” — Margaret Thatcher. (Be the trendsetter and lead by example and watch your sphere of influence grow exponentially.)
5. ”We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.” — Kurt Vonnegut. (Leadership is ensconced with values, significance, trust, honesty, and open communication coupled with a vision. Leaders do not need to pretend but need to be.)
6. ”Leadership is the art of giving people a platform for spreading ideas that work.” — Seth Godin. (Diamond-level leaders understand that they can only lead through inspiring others and achieving a common objective – purpose. It is a team approach, and together, we are better than we are alone.)
7. “A good leader takes a little more than their share of the blame, a little less than their share of the credit.” — Arnold Glasnow. (Exceptional leaders share the credit for success with everyone on the team and take responsibility when things go wrong. It is a culture of learning and leading through example that exemplifies great leaders.)
8. ”To add value to others, one must first value others.” — John Maxwell (The characteristic of Emotional Intelligence is to add value to others, and, thereby, forge sustainable relationships. It is always about the “We” and never the self-serving egotistical “I.”)
9. ”A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.” — Douglas MacArthur. (Distinguished leaders understand themselves so that they can stand in the face of adversity and lead from within themselves as well as within as their teams. They are visionaries who are purpose-driven to achieve results through their character and integrity with every decision they make. It is about accomplishing the task at hand with clarity of purpose and direction.)
10. ”The task of the leader is to get their people from where they are to where they have not been.” — Henry Kissinger. (As Henry Ford once said, “If you keep doing what you did, you will keep getting what you got.” Therefore, outstanding leaders excel at moving their teams to new heights and new challenges and being a force for change and not inertia.)
11. ”Treat people as if they were what they ought to be, and you help them become what they are capable of being.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. (Visionary leaders focus on the future and is encapsulated by the vignette by Antoine de Saint, “If you want to build a ship, do not drum up people to collect wood and do not assign them tasks and work, but rather teach them to long for the endless immensity of the sea.” Inspire others to be what they can be, rather than remain what they are.)
In the final analysis, leadership is more of an art than a science. Diamond-level leaders lead through integrity, the ability to delegate, communicate, possess self-awareness, exhibit gratitude, promote learning agility, influence others and show empathy. In addition, it is about service to others and maintaining a culture of excellence, ethics, respect, and courage to act responsibly. Lastly, leadership is not a destination but a journey of discovery and collectively achieving results.
Enjoy the journey and inspire others to achieve their significance, and watch your influence change the world, one person at a time.