If incivility is the disease, then civility and communication are the cure. Former President John F. Kennedy asserted, “So let us begin anew — remembering on both sides that civility is not a sign of weakness, and sincerity is always subject to proof. Let us never negotiate out of fear but let us never fear to negotiate. Let both sides explore what problems unite us instead of belaboring those problems which divide us.”
A chaotic quilt of ineptitude commences when incivility occurs and percolates and becomes enshrined in the organizational culture. At this point, it is difficult to remove and creates a level of toxicity that overrides the leader’s ability to move their direct reports to the next level of excellence.
Case in point, recently I witnessed an unprecedented level of incivility at a board meeting where an executive director used a level of profanity that was not only unprofessional to another board member but even more, mystifying, no other board member reprimanded this executive director for their vulgar-laced expletives. This culture was imbued with incivility and further reminded me that civility is the highest compliment a leader can embrace, and communication with honest dialogue is the best form of action.
In an effort to create civility, communication strategies are often used to decrease the consequential effects of incivility in the workplace. As such, an interesting article I found focuses on effective communication strategies as written by Lauren Landry titled 8 Essential Leadership Communication Skills. I will highlight the salient points and then make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. Ability to adapt to your communication style: (Diamond-level leaders intuitively understand how to adapt their communication styles to fit the needs of their direct reports and how they perceive instructions. Since all employee’s motivations are different, knowing how to tailor your communication is essential to influencing others and reaching organizational goals. Understanding how your employees communicate ensures successful communication through adapting your communication style to meet your staff where they are at and, more importantly, create a successful dialogue.)
2. Active listening: (Exceptional leaders know when they need to talk and, even more important, when they need to listen. Active listening engages further dialogue by asking for their direct report’s opinions, ideas and giving appropriate feedback. Furthermore, it allows both parties to ask clarifying questions, increases collaboration, and shows others you care about their concerns and issues. Finally, focus on what the other person is saying and give respect to others by not interrupting and being distracted by constantly looking at your cell phone.)
3. Transparency: (Most communication breakdowns occur when others in the organization feel left out or do not know what is going on from upper management; to reduce conflict,
it is essential to discuss the “why” before the “how.” Finally, by instilling a culture of transparency, others in the organization can gain a deeper appreciation of the company’s goals, opportunities, and challenges. A culture of transparency creates and fosters an environment where team members feel empowered to share their ideas, collaborate, and feel safe to ask clarifying questions and unite as a team for practical problem-solving opportunities.)
4. Clarity: (Effective communication strategies rely on clarity. Influential leaders communicate and speak with specifics and define the organizational objectives by clearly establishing benchmarks and strategic initiatives. Additionally, the leader must lay out the goals and objectives and be open to their team for further discussion to clarify and define organizational targets, timelines, and metrics for success.)
5. Ability to ask open-ended questions: (Great leaders ignite their teams through the intersection of the organization’s purpose with their team’s passions. Central to this notion, if you want to understand your team’s motivations, thoughts, and goals, begin the practice of asking open-ended questions. These open-ended questions may include, “tell me more, explain what you mean, and define that term or concept for me.” By leveraging these phrases when speaking with your team, according to Landry, “You can elicit more thoughtful, thorough responses and ensure you have clarity around what they need from you to succeed.”
6. Empathy: (The highest compliment you can give your team is to understand their needs, wants and desires through empathy. In essence, you are standing in their shoes and acknowledging and understanding their feelings and experiences. The more your team feels heard, valued and appreciated, the easier it will be to lead them in the right direction of the organization’s values and purpose.)
7. Open body language: (Communication is not only what you say, but 93% of what your body language cues convey to your intended audience. Is your communication style reflecting an open body language with appropriate eye contact and smiles, or is it relegated to being closed off through clenched fists, frowning, crossed arms, and a furrowed brow? How you communicate through your body language is more important than the words you try to convey. Be mindful in the future of your intended message with the appropriate use of body language to get the most out of the message you are trying to convey.)
8. Receiving and implementing feedback: (Diamond-level leaders profoundly understand that asking for appropriate feedback helps them grow as a leader. However, asking for feedback and not implementing it is far worse than not asking for it at all. Central to asking for feedback is allowing your team to express their intentions and follow through with what was presented.
In some cases, the leader will not be able to implement all feedback suggestions due to organizational constraints, but it is essential to appraise your team where you are going and how they can add value, which is critical to the team and organization’s continued success.)
Provocative rhetoric or language is never a good tool to implement in communication strategies. While, at times, it may seem necessary, it often has the reverse effect on the intended receiver. A primer for stellar communications is best summed by Yehuda Berg, who said, “Words are singularly the most powerful force available to humanity. We can choose to use this force constructively with words of encouragement or destructively using words of despair. Words have energy and power with the ability to help, heal, hinder, hurt, harm, humiliate, and humble.”
In the final analysis, communication strategies are predicated on getting the sender’s message across in a simple but meaningful manner. Be careful of your words, body language and messaging, as people perceive your message from their unique lens of understanding, world views, and, more importantly, the emotional state they’re in. If we heed the words above, we can begin to understand other’s needs through empathy and appropriate communication strategies and have more fruitful and fulfilling interactions with everyone!