edpiatt3

Piatt

Recently, we celebrated the Fourth of July. It is a time for joyous relaxation and celebration with family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. However, what is the real reason we celebrate our national independence? In July 1776, the Declaration of Independence was put in place, declaring that the colonies in the U.S. would become independent states and no longer operate under British rule. Congress voted to declare independence on July 2, and it was announced two days later on July Fourth.

A chilling fact presented in our history books is that our country’s independence was predicated on coercive power by Great Britain, and tension began to ferment when Great Britain passed legislation that gave it more control over the Colonies, especially when it came to taxing the colonists. The Crown was in debt after the French and Indian War, so it began to tax the American Colonies to boost revenue.

In essence, our independence was formulated on the unabashed insolence of the Crown, resulting in taxation without representation, thus this became the Colonies rallying cry and the impassioned foundation for the American Revolution.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture, and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

Recommended for you