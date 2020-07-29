Editor’s note: The Fourth Wednesday of every month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will be jointly writing this column entitled Main Street — Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street.
Question? How do small businesses deal with a crisis such as COVID-19?
Piatt is an Emotional Intelligence expert, practitioner, and doctoral business professor, has a unique response to this question. There are many strategies for dealing with the business operations or operationalizing a strategic response.
As such, Ed will focus on the psychological aspects concerning the employees and customers in dealing with the environmental and the hidden enemy of COVID-19.
Namely, when dealing with a pandemic, most organizations enter survival mode and become paralyzed with over-analysis or organizational inertia. Therefore, the first step in any organizational catastrophe is acknowledging the crisis, communicating the next steps, and ensuring the psychological and physical safety of the employees and customers.
As such, here are nine dictums in dealing with any crisis:
1. Prevent it: (COVID-19 is not preventable, but there are methods to ensure the safety of your direct reports and customers — masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizer).
2. Stabilize the situation: (As the leader, make sure you understand the situation and stabilize the crisis at hand.)
3. Consult and coordinate: (Consult with the science experts, make contingency plans, and coordinate the strategic and tactical plan with all your direct reports.)
4. Do not act in haste: (Remain calm, review the situation, data, and next steps and make informed decisions. Haste makes waste and bad decisions.)
5. Establish a core team to handle the matter: (Find experts in your organization that can handle core functions and make sure they report back to you and follow the organizational plan.)
6. Have a central contact person or group for information: (Have one or two contact people that can not only answer questions but become the face of the organization in the crisis.)
7. Pay attention to fatigue: (Make sure your direct reports do not burn out or experience fatigue from being overwhelmed. Practice Emotional Intelligence – self-awareness – social awareness – self-control – and relationship management strategies to keep everyone on task.)
Next, Don will offer his unique organizational perspective in dealing with this crisis.
Ed has set the stage for me to suggest some several very practical suggestions for local businesses and even non-profits. As much as I’m a believer in planning and executing strategy, an essential part of the strategy literature encourages trying and experimenting with novel ideas World-renowned strategist Dr. Henry Mintzberg of McGill University, calls this “emergent strategy.”
Let me share a few ideas that might help here locally.
First, stay in contact with your customers. Steven Blank has developed a tool kit for customer discovery. His site at steveblank.com/2020/04/07/customer-discovery-in-the-time-of-the-covid-19-virus/, is worth checking out.
His point is this: Now more than ever, you need to talk to your present and potential customers. Even if you must wear a mask, getting out of your building or work-at-home-office to see people is critical. You may be the only person who makes that extra effort.
As he says, “The gold standard are in-person interviews … (you) get to see what’s on their desks, the awards on their walls, the books on their shelves, and other ephemera that may give you clues about their interests and behavior.”
However, if you can’t see them in person (because of restrictions and rules of your organization or theirs), then video conferencing is the next best thing. Whether it is using Skype, Zoom, Google Hangouts or Microsoft Teams, this shows a genuine interest in your customers.
Don’t know how to use them? Ask your kids, or better yet, see if you can get an intern from Olivet Nazerene University or Kankakee Community College to help set these up.
Secondly, storefronts, restaurants, and other retailers should consider partnering with businesses in the same strip mall or nearby location. Suppose I go into a local hardware store, and they have at the front of the store a large coupon that gives me a 20% one-time limited-time discount at the restaurant next door.
Taking it a step further, perhaps all the merchants in a strip mall could create a simple display with a variety of coupons available at all the other businesses nearby.
Third, for nonprofit organizations trying to raise money, consider a bigger business or organization that might consider matching gifts up to some amount. So if I were to donate $50 to a charity, a local steel company, pharmaceutical company, or bank would promise to match that in my name and their company an additional $50.
Fourth, understand that the stress and anxiety that you have is also a huge factor not only for your customers but also for your employees. Frankly, you must call on your employees to be all the more service-oriented, knowledgeable, and helpful. As inconsequential as it may seem, don’t forget to give them unparalleled encouragement and even small rewards.
Does anyone hear the ice cream truck outside or see your car making a run to the Dairy Queen?
Finally, Deborah Tennen, amplifying Blank’s suggestions, advocates more messaging in the form of email, social media, newsletters, phone calls. And don’t forget advertising in local media including radio, cable and especially the newspaper.
In my professional opinion, regular advertising in the Daily Journal is more crucial than ever right now. But don’t make these ads all about you.
In the end, it must be about your customers, their issues and problems. And for goodness sake, don’t unleash a blizzard of emails and constant Twitter or Facebook messages. Be discreet and timely.
Too much communication can be worse than too little if it seems to be self-serving. Make it about solving their problems, offering exclusive deals, proposing partnerships and helping them get through these tough times.
We’ll admit this is not rocket science. But hey, who is selling rockets anyway? These ideas are just some gentle reminders about what you already know. If you have some of your own ideas, share them with Ed and me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!