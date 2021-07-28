Editor’s note: The last Wednesday of every month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will be jointly writing this column entitled, “Main Street – Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street.” Dr. Daake will discuss Part I of this question today, and Dr. Piatt will continue the discussion in Part II next week.
“We must always consider that we shall be as a city upon a hill — the eyes of all people are upon us.” — Ronald Reagan
What is all this talk about America being nothing special in the world? What can businesses and the average citizen do to counteract this?
American exceptionalism is vital to all Americans and worth fighting for. It is essential to the businessmen and women who have and continued to make American the world’s leader in innovation and prosperity.
Three weeks ago, we had the opportunity to visit the World War I museum in Kansas City, Mo. It is considered the No. 1 attraction in Kansas City and for a good reason. We saw the tremendous sacrifice that our grandparents and great grandparents of all backgrounds made to fight fascism and brutal dictatorship. It “awoke” me with a new sense of patriotism and made me start thinking about just how exceptional America is.
Whether you are a patriotic Democrat, Republican or Independent, it is time for all of us to stand up to the pernicious lies that there is nothing special about America. If we are not special then why have tens of millions of immigrants risked their lives to come here and start over?
Even as I’m writing this, the people of Cuba are marching in the streets. The Chinese have suppressed the people of Hong Kong. Yet, we hear very little from the leftists who are so busy criticizing the U.S., that they ignore terrible atrocities worldwide.
Below are just a few American pillars that have and continue to make our country great and exceptional.
American Exceptionalism No. 1. Many of our parents, grandparents, great grandparents (or even further back) came to the U.S. to become Americans. In my case, our family treasures our German heritage, as do Irish Americans, Mexican Americans, African Americans, Italian Americans, Polish Americans Asian Americans, and more.
But we did not come to be hyphenated Americans. “Wokers” want to divide us all into groups and pit one group against another. That is not the American way. First and foremost, we are all Americans. That makes us the most unique and exceptional nation in the world.
American Exceptionalism No. 2. Millions of U.S. soldiers helped defeat the Central and Axis Powers in two world wars. Many of them died. Rather than permanently occupying Germany, Japan and other countries, we help rebuild them into friends and Allies.
And our servicemen and women sacrificed to defend our freedom in Korea, Vietnam, and the Middle East. Name one other nation that has ever done that.
American Exceptionalism No. 3 This country was founded on the Judeo-Christian heritage. It has been great because of our faith in God. And yet, you can believe whatever you want or in nothing without persecution. Most of the founders put their trust in God.
Don’t let the hate-U.S.A. and revisionist history writers tell you differently. In fact, God or the divine is mentioned at least once in each of the 50 state constitutions and nearly 200 times overall.
American Exceptionalism No. 4. We are a resilient people. We remember the past and seek justice for the future. We survived the Oklahoma bombing of 1995, the tragedy of 9/11, floods, hurricanes and earthquakes. While not perfect, we have a Constitution that has allowed us to correct past wrongs of unfairness and discrimination.
American Exceptionalism No. 5. We are the most generous people in the world. Both at home and abroad, we give generously. When disaster strikes from Haiti to Africa to Japan or Mexico, America always comes to the rescue. Can you name any other country in the world that is so generous?
We could add many more exceptional characteristics. But the question is, what can we do to strengthen American exceptionalism, be proud of it, and preserve it for future generations?
First, give yourself an anti-woke mental vaccine. Seven steps: 1. Read the Declaration of Independence 2. Read the Constitution 3. Recite the Pledge of Allegiance and display the American flag 4. Sing the National Anthem boldly 5. Play Kate Smith’s “God Bless America” or Neil Diamond’s “America” 6. Visit a national cemetery or your local veteran’s memorial. 7. Read Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Second, as a business, make it clear you support America’s free enterprise system. Display patriot symbols such as the flag. Display a copy of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. When possible, provide veterans a discount.
Resist companies and organizations that have jumped on the bandwagon of wokeism. We have seen executives from companies such as the airlines, building supplies, beverage companies to ice cream makers disrespect the very nation that has made them rich. Support companies and organizations that support the United States rather than unfairly trash it.
By the way, as a business, there is an excellent opportunity to take some of these companies’ market share. Why? Because most Americans are patriotic and are tired of hypocritical self-proclaimed “elitists” criticizing the very country that has made them wealthy. Many of us have already stopped doing business with these companies.
Fourth, be proud of what you have built with your hard labor, sacrifice and investment. Be proud of the employment you have created, the products or services you provide and your contribution to your community. Without arrogance but with firm resolve, resist the false conclusion one politician made a few years ago when he told Joe the plumber, “You’d didn’t build this.” Yes, he did and so did you.
Fifth, reaffirm equal rights and policies for all peoples. Stand up against those who would seek to divide us. Support genuinely needed reforms. As the silent majority, we need to go on offense against this attempt to destroy our great system.
Final note: As I finish writing this column, America has just witnessed the spectacular launch and safe return of the spacecraft Blue Origin. This is the ultimate exclamation mark to end this column on American Exceptionalism.
Next week: Dr. Piatt will continue the discussion on American exceptionalism and why it matters.